Who is The Challenge star Leroy Garrett married to? Everything to know about his intimate wedding

Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams attend Double Dare presented by Mtn Dew Kickstart at Comedy Central presents Clusterfest (Image via Getty).

The Challenge season 41 star Leroy Garrett married his long-time partner Kam Williams earlier this month. On August 5, 2025, they arranged an intimate wedding in Detroit. They were joined by their two children, son Kingston and daughter Aria. The couple wanted to celebrate simply and stress-free, so they kept their wedding private.

Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams met in 2017 for the first time in a hotel in New York City. This is before they start their journey in The Challenge: Vendetta. This was the 31st season of the MTV reality series. The couple officially announced their relationship in 2019.

As Kam Williams said in the interview with PEOPLE magazine on August 18, 2025:

"We have been engaged for a while, and honestly, we were just ready to get married already. Why wait even longer to plan a huge, elaborate wedding? We knew an elopement style was for us. I didn’t want to be stressed. At first, we considered Chicago because we love the city and it’s such a fun mini-getaway from Michigan. But with two kids, staying in-state was way easier and less stressful logistically."

More about Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams' Marriage and Personal Life



Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams didn't want their celebration to be a typical wedding. But the couple made sure that their family, friends, and loved ones would feel that they were also part of their special moment. So, Leroy and Kam hired a photographer, Jennifer Biris. And the TENTHIRTY film’s videographer was present at the venue to capture the moments in a vlog. As it was a big day for their family, they wanted to share this with their loved ones.

Kam Williams further stated in the interview:

"Any time something felt stressful, I knew it wasn’t for us, so we dropped it. We decided to keep it easy and stay close to home. We kept it super simple: pick a date, choose outfits, and book the location. I handled our daughter’s outfit, Lee handled our son’s, and that was that, stress-free."



To avoid the usual way of wearing the wedding outfits and to keep the celebration a little less traditional, Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams wore Jordan One sneakers rather than dress shoes. This was also done to show more of their family's personality. She stated:

"We kept the elegance, but made it us, a little less tradition, a lot more of our family's personality."

Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams walked the aisle as the Here and Now song by Luther Vandross was played. Kam was wearing a Serena Mini Dress and a matching set of Selena gloves. She also wore Jimmy Choo Aurelie 85 late pattern leather pointed pumps. Leroy and Kam recited their handwritten notes as vows from a booklet that Leroy had picked out.

The couple further went to the Candy Bar venue at The Siren Hotel to take photos. While mentioning their outfits and the venue, Kam said,

“It had that perfect pop of color with a vintage, playful vibe that matched us perfectly.”

The night further ended at the Shinola Hotel. At the venue, Leroy and Kam cut a vintage heart-shaped cake, on which “Just married” was written. The cake was specially designed to match the vintage vibe of the ceremony.

Stay tuned for more updates.