Who is Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause married to? Everything to know about her partner

Chrishell Stause and G Flip. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Netflix’s reality TV show, Selling Sunset, focuses on real estate agents of The Oppenheim Group, trying to sell real estate to wealthy buyers in the region of Los Angeles. During the season 5 reunion of the show in May 2022, Chrishell Stause, a star on Selling Sunset, announced her relationship with G Flip and quickly became a fan favorite. The queer couple adds a lot of vibrancy to the show and tackles issues like self-identity and expression, family planning, and their own gender identity.

G Flip admitted that the show was an extremely toxic space, but the only reason why they chose to participate was to support their wife, Chrishell Stause, and also to make sure that the show gets some queer representation.

G Flip identifies as non-binary and explained that their pronouns are they/them.

G Flip is popularly known as a singer and a songwriter, with hits like Be Your Man and The Worst Person Alive to their name.

They are also a drummer and met Chrishell Stause for the first time at a Halloween party, with Chrishell also slated to appear in one of G Flip’s music videos.

Details explored about G Flip, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause’s wife

G Flip was born on 22 September 1993, in Melbourne, Australia, and was originally called Georgia Claire Flipo. They are 32 years old and the wife of 44 year old Chrishell Stause.

Selling Sunset’s Stause admitted online that the couple got a lot of hate online due to their 12 year age gap.

Stause said to Vogue Australia,

“Every day I'm seeing like three positive comments and then hundreds of puke emojis and midlife crisis comments”.

G Flip’s musical career started pretty young, and they opened up about how their passion for drumming emerged when their uncle gifted them a drum kit when they were nine years old.

Their professional career started when they got the opportunity to be the drummer of the band EMPRA for two years, when they were just 19 years old.

In 2018, they released their first single, About You, and it quickly rose to the charts on YouTube. The following year, they released their debut album called About Us.

2018 was a record year for them, and they also won the ARIA Emerging Artists Scholarship, which provided flights up to $30,000 to help with the costs of touring around, and the following year, they won the title of Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year at the Australian Independent Record Awards.

G Flip opened up about their identity in June 2021 and said that they identify as non-binary and use they/them pronouns strictly.

G Flip met Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause at a Halloween party, and it quickly turned into a romance. In May 2022, during the reunion of season 5 of the show, Stause opened up about her relationship with G Flip.

In March 2023, the couple celebrated one year, and Stause wrote on social media,

“Our first year is gonna be hard to beat, but here’s to trying!”.

Chrishell revealed on Instagram that the couple had tied the knot in Las Vegas and wrote that,

“Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better”.

G Flip’s decision to join their partner on the Netflix show was mainly due to the fact that they wanted to support their wife, but also to add more gender representation. They said,

“Representation is so important for the queer space - and to show healthy queer relationships and non-binary representation. So when I say yes to going on the show, it's for that reason and to support my wife”.

