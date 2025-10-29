Who is Sandra Vergara? Everything to know about Selling Sunset's newest cast member

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: Sandra Vergara (L) and Antony Starr (R) attend the Venice Family Clinic's Inaugural HEART (Health + Art) Gala at 3Labs on May 11, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Sandra Vergara, the new actress set to join the cast of Netflix's hit reality TV show Selling Sunset, is the cousin and adopted sister of well-known actress Sofia Vergara.

Apart from being an established actress with roles and supporting roles in popular daily soaps, shows, and movies, she also advanced her career in modeling for publications, which helped her rise through the ranks in the cutthroat entertainment industry.

Sandra Vergara is biologically the cousin of Sofia Vergara and Veronica Vergara, but was adopted by their parents when she was just one year old.

Sandra began her acting career in 2004, when she made her debut in the Peruvian drama, Days of Santiago. The actress who has just joined the cast of Selling Sunset has also been dabbling in the world of hosting TV shows. She also identifies herself as a brain coach on her social media and posts videos offering lifestyle and sexuality tips online.

Details explored about Selling Sunset's new cast member, Sandra Vergara

Netflix announced on July 9, 2025, that Sandra Vergara would be joining the reality TV show Selling Sunset as a part of their cast overhaul and work for The Oppenheim Group. In Sandra's interview with Tudum in October 2025, she stated that the real estate docuseries felt like a perfect fit for her, as she had an eye for both design and engaging with people. She said,

“I’ve always had an eye for design and a love for people, so combining that in real estate just clicked.”

Right before the premiere of season 9 of Selling Sunset, she posted on social media about how excited she is to be part of Los Angeles' cutthroat society.

Sandra was adopted by Sofia Vergara's parents, Margarita Vergara de Vergara and Julio Enrique Vergara, when she was just one year old. She was Sofia and her sister Veronica’s cousin. In an interview with HuffPost in 2011, she opened up about how Sofia did not help her with her career. She said,

“As much as Sofia can say to someone, they have to be impressed by you. There’s too much competition, too many girls that are much prettier than I am. There are times when one could land a role by pure luck.”

Sandra lived with Sofia in Los Angeles when she was starting out and began her career in the entertainment industry by modeling for Maxim and Esquire. She debuted on the Peruvian show "Days of Santiago" in 2004 and subsequently had the opportunity to star in Hollywood's "Fright Night" and "God Bless America."

In 2013, she got the role of Theresa Corazon in The Bold and the Beautiful. Recently, Sandra has also focused on TV hosting and was a part of the talk show "Good Work."

Selling Sunset's Sandra Vergara has been seen with Antony Starr at recent red carpet events since 2024, although their relationship status is not confirmed. She posts videos on her social media handles, calling herself a brain coach, and offers lifestyle tips. In one video, she advised,

“If I say, ‘I feel like the world’s against me,’ that’s not a feeling! That’s a belief. If you have that belief, it’s because at some point you had that experience. But you’re not having that experience right now! That experience was out of a child who was helpless and alone.”

Stay tuned for more updates.