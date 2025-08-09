Who is Roland Beainy and where is Trump Burger located? All we know amid reports of deportation by ICE

Trump Burger owner Roland Beainy (Photo: Instagram/@trumpburgerusa)

The owner of Trump Burger, a regional fast food chain with a Donald Trump theme, has been facing deportation by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Roland Beainy is a 28-year-old man from Lebanon. He opened his fast food restaurant, Trump Burger, with co-owner Eddie Hawa in 2020 in Bellville, Texas. After getting support from Trump followers, they were able to open more outlets in Bay City, Kemah, Flatonia, and Greater Houston.

According to the Houston Chronicle's August 7, 2025, report, ICE agents arrested Roland Beainy on May 16, 2025.

The fast food chain owner allegedly came to the US in 2019 as a visitor and was supposed to leave by February 12, 2024.

The owner of Trump Burger, a Donald Trump-themed fast-food joint, faces deportation after being arrested by ICE. pic.twitter.com/6wHhb3bDLm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 8, 2025

A representative from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told the media outlet on August 7 that the restaurant owner allegedly didn't have a Green Card, and the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) could not find sufficient evidence that Roland Beainy was married to his wife.

They also stated that the Trump Burger owner's marriage was a "sham" and used to "game the system," so he could stay in the country.

"USCIS revoked the petition after evidence, including admissions from the petitioner's own family, exposed his marriage as a sham designed to game the system. This person has no Green Card, a history of illegal marriages, and an assault charge. DHS is actively pursuing all legal avenues to address this flagrant abuse of our immigration laws," the representative said.

Roland Beainy told the Houston Chronicle that his attorney advised him not to give any comment to the public or press. However, he said that 90% of the allegations are false.

"90 percent of the sh*t they're saying is not true," Roland Beainy told the media outlet.

The Trump Burger's co-owner was granted a bond by the judge on June 13, 2025, allowing him to be released from detention until his trial.

Trump Burger's owner, Roland Beainy, previously shared his support for Donald Trump

In January 2025, after Donald Trump became the US President for the second time, Roland Beainy shared his appreciation for Trump with Fox Business.

Calling Donald Trump a "gentleman," Ronald expressed his gratitude, saying he "made peace" between Lebanon and Israel.

"We're huge Trump supporters. He's a gentleman that makes peace. Even before he took office, he made peace in the Middle East already between Lebanon and Israel," the Trump Burger owner said.

Roland Beainy also told the media outlet that the cost of the ingredients has decreased after Trump took office.

His fast food restaurant offers various items, including the Trump Burger, Trump Tower, Biden Burger, etc.

The burger buns are branded with "Trump," and the description of the burgers mockingly calls out Joe Biden.

The Biden Burger's description jokingly stated that the burger was made with "old" tomatoes and buns, due to "cheating and inflation."

"1 oz beef topped with old tomato and our oldest buns unavailable due to cheating and inflation," the menu reads.

The Trump Burger owner's immigration hearing is scheduled for November 18, 2025, in Houston, Texas. Stay tuned for more updates.