Who founded Trump Burger? Restaurant's legal disputes explored as co-owner Roland Beainy faces deportation

Roland Beainy (Photo: Instagram/@trumpburgerusa and Facebook/@Roland Beainy)

Trump Burger, the fast food chain inspired by Donald Trump, is trending on social media after various news outlets reported that its owner, who is originally from Lebanon, is facing deportation.

Roland Mehrez Beainy is a 28-year-old from Lebanon. According to Fox Business's January 30, 2025, report, he has been in the food industry for years and has multiple restaurants in Dubai and his home country. Beainy founded Trump Burger in November 2020, with co-owner Iyad Abuelhawa, who also goes by Eddie Hawa.

The first Trump Burger was opened in Bellville, Texas. Over the years, they have opened more stores in Kemah, Flatonia, Bay City, and Greater Houston. The restaurant chain has faced numerous disputes, including those with the property owner in Kemah and Eddie Hawa.

A spokesperson from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told the press that Roland Mehrez Beainy came to the country in 2019 as a non-immigrant visitor. He had to leave the US by February 12, 2024. However, he failed to do so.

Calling Roland Mehrez Beainy an "illegal alien," they claimed that he tried to stay in America by showing his marriage to a woman. However, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) could not find enough evidence for their marriage, and called it a "sham" to gain an advantage in the system.

The spokesperson said in their statement that Beainy overstayed his Visa, and the ICE holds everyone equally accountable, no matter what political beliefs they have.

"Under the current administration, ICE is committed to restore integrity to our nation's immigration system by holding all individuals accountable who illegally enter the country or overstay the terms of their admission. This is true regardless of what restaurant you own or political beliefs you might have," ICE stated.

The fast food chain's owner was arrested on May 16, 2025. The immigration judge granted Roland Mehrez Beainy a bond till his trial begins.

More details on Trump Burger's legal disputes

The co-owners of Trump Burger, Roland Mehrez Beainy and Eddie Hawa, have been in a legal dispute since April 2025. According to The Hindustan Times' August 5, 2025, report, Beainy filed a lawsuit on April 19, 2025, claiming he had bought fifty percent of the business from Hawa in 2019 with $65,000.

However, Eddie Hawa countersued, stating that there was no written agreement, which is why Roland Mehrez Beainy supposedly has no claim in the fast food chain.

Eddie has demanded $1 million in damages in his lawsuit. The lawsuits were filed in the Fayette County court, and the trial is yet to take place.

Beainy is also in the middle of another lawsuit, as the property owner of Trump Burger's Kemah location, Archie Patterson, who took over the restaurant and is now running it under the name "MAGA Burger."

According to The Houston Chronicle's July 10, 2025, report, the restaurant filed a complaint at the Harris County District Court in June 2025, claiming that Archie Patterson had allegedly removed all the staff forcefully and rebranded the place.

"[The staff] were forcibly removed from the property under the threat of law enforcement, based on alleged no-trespass orders," the complaint stated.

Archie Patterson filed a countersuit against Beainy and lease co-signers Barton Randal Blakelock and Tony White on July 8, 2025, accusing Roland of owing him money.

Besides the legal disputes, the representative from ICE told the press that Roland Mehrez Beainy allegedly had "illegal marriages, and an assault charge."

The Trump Burger owner's legal disputes are ongoing, and his deportation hearing will be held on November 18, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the Trump Burger owner.