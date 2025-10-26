Who is Cameron Kinch from Big Brother UK? Age, job and more details explored

A still from Big Brother UK, with Cameron Kinch in the middle (Image via Instagram/bbuk)

Big Brother UK returned to reality TV screens for its 22nd season recently, and the show began premiering on ITV. The show initially began with 12 participants in its first episode, but on the second day, four others also joined the group. One of the 16 participants is Cameron Kinch, who is a young farmer from Somerset.

Kinch’s main motive for coming to the show was not the large sum of prize money he could potentially win, but rather the experience of being on a reality TV show that made him want to apply for the position.

Cameron shared details about his profession and what it is like to be a 22-year-old working in a rural area. The show began with him looking forward to living in isolation in the Big Brother house, a welcome change from his agricultural life.

Details about Cameron Kinch, the new participant on Big Brother UK

Big Brother UK’s 22nd season participant, Cameron Kinch, is a 22-year-old farmer from Taunton in Somerset, UK. Kinch’s daily profession is farming, and he was one of the first 12 contestants to enter the show on the first day.

He described himself as an ordinary guy with a taste for apparel that perfectly fits his job description. He added that his favourite aspect about himself is his hair, and he is bubbly, quiet and kind.

Upon further questioning about why he sought to apply for and participate in Big Brother UK, Cameron said that one day, while scrolling through the internet, he came across an advertisement for participants in the show. He had recently wrapped up another job and had time on his hands, and applied without thinking much about it.

He added,

“I didn’t think I’d get this far, to be honest. And it’s so exciting. I just want a real fun experience, a totally new out of my remit type.”

One of his other intentions on the show, while living in isolation in the Big Brother house, was to raise awareness about the UK farming professionals who work tirelessly to care for fresh produce.

When asked about what he would do with the prize money if he won the sum, Cameron said that he would probably put all of it in his savings account and use it to pay his pending bills. He added that he had not applied, initially thinking about the money, but had done so just for the fun of participating in one of his favorite reality TV shows.

He said,

“I applied, not really thinking about the money because I love the show and wanted to do it.”

More details regarding the Big Brother UK season 22

The Big Brother franchise debuted on screens approximately 25 years ago, and the UK version of the show recently premiered its 22nd season. The show features participants who must live in isolation and under constant surveillance. They are then given tasks and unexpected situations that they must handle.

At the end of the show, one of the 16 participants in Big Brother UK Season 22 will win the show and receive prize money.

Fans can watch the show on ITV.