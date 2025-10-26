Who is Big Brother UK housemate Richard Storry? Age, family and other details explored

Big Brother UK contestant Richard Storry (Image via YouTube/ Big Brother UK)

Big Brother UK contestant Richard Storry is a 60-year-old composer and author from London. He is one of the four late arrivals to join Big Brother UK 2025, alongside Cameron B, Feyisola, and George.

Richard writes about different genres, including supernatural, fantasy and mystery books. His first novel, The Cryptic Lines, has been described as 'Dan Brown meets Agatha Christie'.

"I've been single my whole life. I'm not married. But there’s nothing unusual about that," he told Big Brother UK producers in his entrance VT.

He described everything about himself in a video, noting that he lives in Southeast London and is a white British, neither pale nor tan, with a height of 5'9", further describing his physical features as:

"My hair is short around the edges and absolutely non-existent on the top, but where there is some hair, it’s a nice light brown color. My eyes are a beautiful hazel shade."

When describing his style, Richard Storry said that he had plenty of it, further adding that his favorite feature about himself was his incredible sense of humor, and mentioned that his personality was something utterly unique.

Big Brother UK contestant Richard Storry feels his dad jokes would get him nominated

When asked whether he had a strategy to make it to the final on Big Brother UK, Richard Storry admitted that he hadn’t thought too much about it.

He explained to Big Brother UK producers that he didn’t consider himself a potential winner, acknowledging that the show’s younger audience would probably relate more to the younger housemates and therefore probably vote for them.

However, he added that it would be quite an achievement if he managed to win despite the odds, saying it would be quite a coup if he pulled it off.

When asked what he was most likely to get nominated for, Richard Storry admitted it would probably be because of his sense of humor. He said,

"'I'm guessing here, but my dad jokes will probably get on people’s nerves."

He said on Big Brother UK that he has led a completely celibate life, opening up about his adopted son and three grandchildren. He adopted his son, an adult refugee from Myanmar, who was working at a hotel where he was staying in Malaysia at the time. He explained the meeting as, "He was a refugee from Mayanmar which is the next country up if you know your geography and he told me quite early on that he had lost his natural father when he was a kid. That was our first meeting, but a friendship began to develop and whenever my travel plans took me to that part of the world I would just kind of go for a visit." Richard Storry said he certainly won’t be rushing out to buy a Lamborghini or an original DaVinci, as his mind didn’t work that way when asked if he bags the £100,000 prize money after winning the show. Instead, he explained that he was more motivated by creative projects, things he could invest in and see develop over time, revealing that there was a young classical guitarist planning to record a second album made up entirely of Richard’s own compositions, which he wrote especially for him. So, Richard says that he will use the prize money to pay for the studio, explaining: "It's difficult to persuade a record company to take on such a project, but if I had the money to pay for the studio time that would be brilliant. That would give him a nice extra boost at the start of his career, and it'd be nice for me to get my music out there." Big Brother UK premieres every night on ITV2 and ITVX.

