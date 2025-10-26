Who is Belynda from Married at First Sight season 19? Age, job and more details explored

Belynda Chapa on Married at First Sight (Images via Instagram/Belynda_C)

Married at First Sight returned for its 19th season on October 23, 2025, and aired the first four episodes exclusively on Peacock TV. The show, for the first time in its franchise history, moved to Peacock, and in the first few episodes of the brand-new season, introduced several single contestants ready to take the plunge into marriage.

One of the brides of this season is Belynda Chapa, a 47-year-old woman who vowed to find everlasting love on the show and admitted to being excited about beginning this journey.

One of the unique things about Married at First Sight’s season 19 is that, alongside Belynda, her daughter, Jalyn, is also present as a bride to be, taking part in the show’s experiment. This marks a first for the show and its franchise: a mother and daughter duo participating and walking down the aisle in the same season.

Details explored about Belynda Chapa from Married at First Sight season 19

Belynda Chapa, one of Married at First Sight’s brides, works as an esthetic sales consultant and is 47 years old. In the first two episodes of the show’s premiere, Belynda shared that she had finally healed from all her past trauma from her parents’ divorce, as well as her own divorce.

She admitted that she was ready to begin a new era of her life, and with the help of the show’s experts, she is committed to getting married again with a fresh start and putting in all the emotional work required to make it succeed.

In the third episode of season 19, Belynda said,

"I am ready to meet someone for the first time, for the last time.”

While sharing details of her ideal husband, Belynda said that she was looking for true love and companionship from a man who is taller than she is and has an outgoing and fun personality. After the show's experts guided her, Belynda ended up marrying a 54-year-old man named Chad, who is a real estate executive. The marriage between the two was beautifully arranged, and friends and family surrounded them.

Both of them shared heartfelt vows during their nuptial ceremony, and Belynda promised to love and cherish Chad through all the ups and downs of life, while assuring him that she would be an extremely fun partner to go on road trips with and collaboratively create a safe space called home for both of them. She said,

“Chad, I vow to always be open to growth and try to be a better person tomorrow than I am today. I vow to always keep an open mind and open heart to receive love and to give love.”

More details about Married at First Sight season 19

Married at First Sight season 19 premiered on October 23, 2025, and this season of the show began with ten strangers looking to find love and tie the knot. The romantic experts for this season are Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Shwartz, and Dr. Pia Hole, who are all committed to guiding the participants to success.

The lineup of the new season features people ranging in age from 27 to 63, who are looking for their perfect match.

Fans can watch the show on Peacock, with new episodes airing on Thursdays.