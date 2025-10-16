Who is Ava Vitali on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

Tamara Braun (Image via Instagram/ @tamarabraun)

Ava Vitali is one of Days of Our Lives' most infamous and volatile characters, known for her intense obsession with Steve Johnson. She has deep ties to the criminal Vitali family mob, and made dramatic returns from the grave. Her complex and often terrifying history in Salem is marked by stalking, kidnapping, betrayal, and a lifelong struggle with mental illness and trauma.

The character of Ava was introduced on Days of Our Lives by actress Tamara Braun. She left Salem and is currently in Genoa. That is because she is currently in a new character on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless.

Everything to know about Ava Vitali from Days of Our Lives

Ava first appeared on Days of Our Lives in February 2008, immediately establishing herself as a dangerous stalker obsessed with Steve Johnson. She sabotaged a plane carrying Steve and the Brady family from Ireland, an act that tragically led to the death of Shawn Brady.

Following Steve back to Salem, her delusion and paranoia, fueled by drugs administered by her own father, Martino Vitali, intensified. Believing Hope Williams Brady was Steve's wife, Kayla, Ava kidnapped her.

The situation culminated in a violent confrontation where Ava shot Hope, and Steve, in a complicated maneuver, protecting her from a retaliatory shot from Bo Brady.

Further, her father, Martino, who was responsible for drugging her, was subsequently shot and killed by Bo. Ava left Salem after jumping bail on charges related to the plane crash, but not before having a brief relationship with John Black, who used her mob connections to his advantage.

The character further returned on Days of Our Lives in 2015, encouraged by Kristen DiMera, with the stunning revelation that she and Steve had a son. She coerced Steve into helping her search for him, claiming the child had been sold on the black market by Martino. The search ended tragically when the couple was told their son had died of pneumonia.

Shattered and seeking revenge, Ava returned to Salem to torment Steve and Kayla. The torment was cut short in February 2016 when a drunken Joey Johnson, Steve and Kayla’s teenage son, smothered a drugged Ava in her hospital bed, believing he was protecting his family. Steve falsely confessed to the murder to shield Joey, but the ISA later fabricated a story to exonerate him. It was later revealed that Ava was mentally disturbed, having kept a secret room filled with shrines to Steve. Her death deeply affected Joey, who carried the guilt for years.

In a classic Days of Our Lives twist, Ava was among the patients secretly revived by Dr. Wilhelm Rolf and Kristen DiMera in a warehouse. After a fire, Ava escaped and rejoined the Vitali mob family.

Her life became embroiled in family tragedy when Charlie kidnapped and drugged her. After Charlie was arrested, he was found murdered. Ava, who confessed to seeing him die, was cleared when Jan Spears was revealed as the killer.

Ava then began a relationship with Rafe Hernandez. However, after Rafe cheated with Nicole Walker. She also formed an unlikely and complicated friendship with Gwen Rizczech, bonding over shared secrets and schemes, but later betrayed her to gain immunity.

Most recently on Days of Our Lives, she began a relationship with Jake DiMera that was cut short when he was murdered. Ava and Gabi Hernandez conspired to lie about her and Jake being married to gain his share of DiMera Enterprises, but they were exposed.

Her spiral into madness deepened when she returned to Salem, enlisting Xander Kiriakis to kidnap Susan Banks for ransom from EJ DiMera. Under the influence of hallucinations of her dead son, Charlie, Ava drove off a cliff with Susan while EJ was in pursuit. She survived the crash and planted a bomb at Susan’s memorial, which injured her son Tripp.

Mistaking Tripp for Charlie, she attacked him and was finally committed to Bayview for treatment, marking the latest chapter in the tumultuous saga of this enduring mob queen.

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network