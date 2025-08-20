Who is America's Got Talent host Terry Crews? Details explored

Terry Crews attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Apple Original Films and A24's (Image via Getty Images).

While hosting NBC's America's Got Talent season 20, Terry Crews has many different roles to carry, like an author, action movie hero, a sitcom star, a children's book illustrator, a human rights activist, and a voice-over artist. He initiated his role as a host in America's Got Talent season 14, and season 20 is his 7th appearance as the host in the show.

Terry Crews has also hosted the spin-off franchises of the show, America's Got Talent: The Champions, America's Got Talent: All-Stars, America's Got Talent: Extreme, and America's Got Talent: Fantasy League. He receives a salary of 1.5 million per season for hosting the show America's Got Talent and has a net worth of 25 million.

Terry Crews began his career as an athlete on the game show Battle Dome in 1999. Further appearing in several music videos and commercials, he got his first major appearance as an actor in Friday After Next, where he worked alongside Ice Cube. Further appearing in the super hit comedy White Chicks.

Initial Success of Terry Crews

The year 2004 brought several important roles for Terry Crews, establishing him as a successful actor in the industry. He acted in The Longest Yard. He was also a part of the Golden Globe award-winning series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Are We There Yet?, and Everybody Hates Chris, and rejoined the cast of Everybody Still Hates Chris in 2024, reprising his role as Julius in the show.

Being an established voiceover artist, Terry has done several animated projects like American Dad and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2. He was also a co-star of several projects other than White Chicks. He was part of The Expendables franchise, Sandy Wexler, The Ridiculous 6, Blended, Click, The Benchwarmers, Sorry to Bother You, Deadpool 2, and Rumble.

The three-time People's Magazine sexiest man alive actor, Terry, was also a semi-successful football player. He has played for the NFL for around 5 years between 1991 and 1996. Although he was not an active part of the team, he played on and off and has achieved remarkable success in the game.

Terry Crews's Professional and Social Work

In the year 2023, Terry Crews launched his creative agency, naming it Super Serious, to provide entertainment through different media. Under the banner of his creative agency, He has done several campaigns in 2023. And also has several upcoming events to work on. For 2 years, the agency has been running successfully and has done several projects in the industry.

He is also a human rights activist. He is a Union Globe Generation Award-winning activist and has been honored by several non-profit human rights organizations. He has been consistently working to help overcome social issues like sexual harassment and abuse, human trafficking, and domestic violence.

He was awarded the Union Global Generation Award at the UN headquarters in the year 2015. Further, he has won several awards for his work, like the Phenom award for his activism and human rights awareness in 2019, and the Creative Coalition Humanitarian Award in the same year for his support of the Polaris project.

Personal Life and Achievements

Terry Crew married Rebecca King in 1989. She is a former Beauty Queen and Gospel singer. Terry and Rebecca are beautiful parents of five children. And they have recently completed 30 years of their married life on July 29th.

He has achieved huge success by consistently working as an actor, television show host, voice-over artist, and social activist. And he has been a part of America's Got Talent season 20.

Stay tuned for more updates.

