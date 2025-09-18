Who got evicted in the latest episode of Big Brother 27? Details explored

Big Brother 27 host Julie Chen (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 returned on Thursday, September 18, 2025, with Episode 33, a double eviction installment that shifted the game in a major way.

The episode followed the aftermath of Morgan Pope using the Power of Veto on Ava Pearl, forcing Head of Household Vince Panaro to renominate Lauren Domingue.

This move set the stage for a dramatic night in the “Summer of Mystery” season inside the Hotel Mystère.

With Keanu Soto, Kelley Jorgensen, and Lauren on the block at different points, the stakes were high for all three nominees.

Tensions were already elevated between Morgan and Vince as their friendship collided with conflicting strategies, while the rest of the house was preparing for a possible double eviction.

By the end of the two-hour broadcast, two players were sent to the jury house, and one of them left with a pointed remark. Kelley summed up her eviction by saying,

“He’s the player that broke my heart,” referring to Vince’s role in the deciding vote.

The episode featured shifting alliances, heated conversations, and crucial competitions that changed the trajectory of the game.

Kelley’s eviction and the first live vote decision in the Big Brother house

This episode of Big Brother began with the fallout from Morgan’s Veto move, which placed Lauren on the block.

Vince reassured Lauren she was safe, but she expressed frustration that his decisions had made her game, in her words,

“20 million times harder.”

The nominees: Keanu, Kelley, and Lauren, knew that the double eviction twist would demand quick thinking. In the final Block-buster competition,

Lauren managed to save herself by completing the challenge before Keanu and Kelley, forcing Vince to shift the target again.

The vote resulted in a tie, with Ava and Lauren voting against Keanu while Morgan and Ashley targeted Kelley.

Vince broke the tie and evicted Kelley, explaining the move was best for his game. On her way out, Kelley remarked,

“There’s genuinely no hard feelings,” before later revealing to Julie Chen-Moonves that Vince would “for the rest of the game do what Morgan wants.”

She also reflected that her connection with Vince had left her disappointed, saying, that he ended up breaking her heart in the game.

The second eviction and ongoing Big Brother house dynamics

Following Kelley’s exit, the Head of Household competition titled “Wretched Reactor” gave Morgan control, securing her safety in the second half of the double eviction.

Morgan nominated Keanu and Lauren, setting up a pivotal Power of Veto challenge called “Masterfind.”

In a head-to-head tiebreaker, Keanu defeated Morgan, ensuring his safety.

This forced the house into another scramble for votes as tensions rose further.

Morgan admitted to Ava that she considered putting her on the block if it kept Keanu calm, showing the strategic pressures of the night.

Meanwhile, Vince continued to play a confusing role, offering reassurances to different players.

The live audience reacted strongly when Morgan’s tiebreaker guess was far off, showing the intensity of the competition.

With Keanu safe, Lauren remained a target, while other houseguests debated how to position themselves for the final weeks.

The episode closed with uncertainty about alliances, as Kelley’s words about Vince’s loyalty to Morgan lingered.

The events of September 18 ensured that the jury house gained two new members and that the Hotel Mystère theme continued to deliver on its promise of hidden motives and changing loyalties.



