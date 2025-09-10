Who all played Charlotte Cassadine on General Hospital? Everything you need to know about the actresses behind the role

The current and previous Charlotte actors, Bluesy Burke and Scarlett Fernandez, from General Hospital

Charlotte Cassadine made it to the screen on General Hospital’s current storyline revolving around Drew’s shootout mystery. The soap’s fans were surprised on September 8, 2025, to find Charlotte being played by Bluesy Burke. Bluesy stepped in to take over the character from Scarlett Fernandez who played the character since the inception to her recent return from South America in the spring of 2025.

Introduced in 2016, Charlotte’s story arc has gone through many revelations. Originally presented on General Hospital as Claudette’s daughter, Charlotte’s paternity reveal was started by Nathan West, who suspected he was the father. However, by November 2016, Valentin was revealed to be the biological father.

A month later the actual parentage came out, with Claudette being exposed as the surrogate and Lulu being her biological mother. Charlotte’s story arc also witnessed the child growing up to a teenager after passing through challenging phases including imitating the Cassadine nature of evil traits. However, with love from her grandmother, Laura, and friendship from Nina and Anna, Charlotte overcame her criminal desires.

General Hospital: List of actors portraying Charlotte

Scarlett Fernandez

Scarlett introduced Charlotte’s character on General Hospital in October 2016 and played her for the longest time. She played the character on and off as per the demands of the plot. Moreover, Scarlett stepped away from the role when she needed medical care. She played Charlotte at a stretch from 2016 to 2021. She then returned in 2023 and continued till 2025. She made her last significant appearance on March 24, 2025, when she met her father before the latter went to prison.

Scarlett’s Charlotte portrayed the child’s difficulty after her parentage reveal since she loved Claudette as her mother. As such, her hesitation in accepting Lulu as her mother to her worry about Lulu’s coma were captured by Scarlett Fernandez. Moreover, she also presented Charlotte as a bully and a child with growing criminal traits.

Scarlett’s portrayal also displayed the more adapting side of Charlotte as she coped with the partners of her parents, Nina and Anna from Valentin’s side and Dante as Lulu’s husband.

Amelia McLain

Amelia took over Charlotte’s role after Scarlett stepped down after her October 2021 run. Amelia made her first appearance on General Hospital in December 21, 2021. Amelia’s Charlotte was involved in Peter August’s schemes while she bonded with her grandfather Victor.

Valentin sent her to a boarding school. At this time, Victor held Charlotte hostage to coerce Valentin into an arrangement. Later, Valentin took Anna’s help to reach his daughter and bring her to safety. Since she was put in a new boarding school by Victor, she sent a picture of the school to her father.

AnaSofia Bianchi

Bianchi made her appearance on General Hospital as Charlotte on April 10, 2023. She was seen onscreen for one episode. Her brief appearance coincided with Charlotte’s adjustment in her stepfather, Dante’s new household with Sam.

This was arranged since her grandmother Laura and her father Valentin travelled to Chechnya to look for Nikolas. Moreover, her mother, Lulu, was in a coma leaving Dante as the alternative guardian. This move brought Charlotte closer to Rocco, Sam, Sam’s children, Danny and Scout, and other Cassadines.

Bluesy Burke

Burke has joined the General Hospital cast recently and made her first appearance on September 8, 2025. Daughter of actor-musician Billy Burke, Bluesy played Charlotte as she confessed to have brought Scout from Lila’s to the Quartermaine stables. Fans may remember Charlotte bonded with Scout when she stayed with Dante and Sam. As such, since her return from South America, she reconnected with Rocco, Danny and Scout.

It is presumed that she helped Scout after the latter felt upset over Drew’s shootout and wanted to see her brother, Danny. However, Charlotte informed her mother about her actions. Lulu, in response, grounded her and took away her car rights. Moreover, the mother asked her to make responsible decisions and consult her large family for help.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch Bluesy playing Charlotte as the teenager navigates the tense atmosphere in town.