"No longer good for my mental health": Chrishell Stause steps away from Selling Sunset after 9 seasons

Chrishell Stause (Image via Getty)

Chrishell Stause has called it quits on Selling Sunset after starring on the show for nine consecutive seasons.

In an interview with Bustle, published on November 7, 2025, the reality TV star announced that she would not be returning for season 10.



“I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially. I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health,” Chrishell stated.



The female Netflix star further clarified that she had no idea whether the series would return for more seasons.

However, regardless of whether they continued, Chrishell wished them well, saying she may not watch the series if it returns with season 10.

Despite parting ways with the show “not in the way that I would’ve loved,” Chrishell stated that she harboured no ill will toward it.

Instead, she was grateful for the platform it provided and the opportunities it brought to her. However, Netflix has yet to respond to her exit.

Chrishell was one of the original cast members when the show premiered in 2019. Over the nine seasons, she feuded with multiple co-stars, including Christine Quinn and Nicole Young.

In season 9, the drama also focused on the rupture between her and Emma Hernan’s friendship caused by Emma's relationship with Blake Davis. It eventually became irreparable after the season aired on Netflix.

“Just goodbye for now”: Selling Sunset fame Chrishell Stause thanks her fans for their love, promises it’s not the end







On October 31, Chrishell interviewed with Variety, where she opined that the reunion, which was filmed in August, felt “a little bit like a dog pile.”

At the time, she expressed that while she wished everyone the best, the season made her realize that “this place isn’t for me.”

In the Bustly interview, she finally confirmed her departure from the show. However, she noted that she “vacillated back and forth with the decision in the past,” especially since having “come from nothing,” it was not easy to turn down a show like Selling Sunset.

But even then, she stated that not even “Jesus Christ himself” could get her to return for season 10 of the series.

Looking back on how season 9 of Selling Sunset concluded with the reunion, Chrishel said:



“I think, after so many hours, I felt like, ‘Sit here, get through it. You’re not a quitter, but you never have to do this again. And I promise you, to your soul, you won’t’”



In an Instagram Story posted on November 7, 2025, Chrishell addressed her departure from Selling Sunset and wrote that although season 9 ended on a “bit of a sour note,” she was “truly always be so grateful” to the show.

Chrishell, one of the original cast members of the Netflix series, expressed her gratitude to the show, saying it introduced her to her fans.

She added that she was “deeply thankful” for her fans’ support and love.



“There were lots of fun memories I am going to focus on from here on out, and you will see me again, so it’s not goodbye. Just goodbye for now,” Chrishell wrote.



In the Bustle interview, Chrishell remained tight-lipped when asked about her future projects.

She had previously campaigned to replace JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who used to host The Ultimatum: Queer Love. However, Netflix canceled the show last month after two seasons.

Nonetheless, Chrishell noted that she had a “passion” for hosting shows and would “die to do it.”



“It would be a dream job,” she said.



The reality TV star also showed an interest in pursuing acting, leaning toward doing queer roles. She said she wanted to star in a holiday movie where she would lead and tell queer stories.

Stay tuned for more updates.