Which Selling Sunset stars have children? Details explored

Cast members of Selling Sunset. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/WireImage for The Artists Project )

Netflix’s hit reality TV show, Selling Sunset, premiered its season 9 on October 29, 2025, on the streaming platform. The show focuses on real estate agents from the Oppenheim Group, whose job is to sell properties to affluent families in Los Angeles.

Many of the stars on the show split their time between working on set and spending time with their family members, and many of them have their own children as well.

Actress Bre Tiesi has one child and told Jason Oppenheim in an interview that she was not planning on expanding her family further.

Chelsea Lazkani, cast member of the show, has two kids with her former husband, while former cast member Maya Vander has 3 children.

Actress Amanza Smith has one boy and one girl, and Mary Bonnet has a 28-year-old son and has also suffered from an unfortunate miscarriage.

Most of the actresses on Selling Sunsets are working mothers and have been outspoken about creating a balance between their demanding jobs in the entertainment industry and giving time to their offspring.

Some are also single mothers who are raising their children alone, while others are still together with their partners.

Details explored about which actresses on Selling Sunset have children of their own

Netflix’s Selling Sunset features women from various fields with diverse backstories.

Many of the actresses have been vocal about how they try to manage their time with their children. Let’s take a look at which cast members are mothers.

1) Chelsea Lazkani

Actress Chelsea Lazkani is a mother of two children, one son named Maddix Ali Lavon and a daughter named Melia Iman. She shares joint custody with both her kids with her former husband, Jeff.

Her son was born on January 15, 2019, and her daughter followed the next year on November 11, 2020.

Chelsea is quite vocal about her parenting journey on social media and opened up about how her children were a blessing to her. She said:

“I’ve dreamed of you all my life and I already love you from the deepest place in my heart.”.

2) Heather Rae El Moussa

Former cast member of Selling Sunset is the mother of one son and two stepchildren with her husband, Tarek El Moussa.

She mothers Taylor and Brayden, Tarek’s children from his previous marriage, and the couple welcomed their own son named Tristan, who was born in January 2023.

In an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she shared that she loves all three of her children and would also potentially be open to having another baby. She said,

“It is my favorite role that I've ever done in my whole life and more fulfilling than I ever thought it would be. I love being a stepmom to Tay and Bray. Tristan is the light of my life”.

3) Bre Tiesi

Actress Bre Tiesi has one son called Legendary Love, with her partner Nick Cannon. The couple welcomed him in July 2022.

In September 2024, in an episode of Selling Sunset, she revealed that she would not have any more children because it was tough balancing a career and her personal life.

4) Maya Vander

Actress Maya Vander has three children with her husband, David Miller. The Selling Sunset alum welcomed her children, Aiden, Elle, and Emma, in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

She also suffered a tragic miscarriage in 2021 and told PEOPLE in June 2023 that,

“I knew that once I lost my son, that I wanted to get pregnant as soon as I could”.

5) Amanza Smith

Actress Amanza Smith is a single mother of two kids, Noah and Breaker, whom she shares with her former husband, Ralph Brown, who was an NFL player.

Ralph went missing in 2019 and has not been heard from since, hence Amanza has full custody.

6) Mary Bonnet

Selling Sunset’s Mary Bonnet had her son, Austin Babbitt, in 1997 when she was 15 years old. She spoke about her teenage pregnancy and the issues she faced in her memoir titled Selling Sunshine.

She is married to Romain Bonnet, and the couple also suffered from miscarriage, almost three decades after Austin was born.

7) Christine Quinn

Actress Christine Quinn is the mother of one son named Christian Georges with her estranged husband, Christian Dumontet. Her son was born on May 15, 2021.

