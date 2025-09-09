Where was Task Season 1 filmed? All filming locations explored

Task season 1 © HBO

Task Season 1, a crime drama series, is set in Pennsylvania, primarily in the suburban areas around Philadelphia. Created by Brad Ingelsby, the show premiered on 7 September 2025, following an FBI agent, Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo), who investigates a string of violent burglaries carried out by Robbie Prendergrast (Tom Pelphrey).

The show explores themes of duty, family, and redemption as the two main characters fight their own demons while being chased by each other. The show takes viewers to some very eerie places that add to the story's dark and intense tone.

Delaware County, where Task's creator grew up, was used for much of Season 1. The show felt authentically Pennsylvanian since it got filmed in several picturesque locations. Task season 1 prominently features forests, rivers, and small-town streets to capture urban and rural settings.

Filming locations of Task Season 1

Delaware County, Pennsylvania

Most of Task season 1's drama takes place in Delaware County. Filming took place at Delaware County's Ridley Creek State Park. This 2,600-acre park has 12 miles of hiking trails and 5 miles of bike trails. The park's dense woods and secluded areas suit the show's darker, suspenseful moments. It hits a proper contrast against the peaceful natural surroundings, with the chaos caused by community crime.

Delaware County locations like Neumann University in Aston, Marcus Hook Community Center along the Delaware River, and Dixon's Lounge in Folsom were also filmed. These local spots give the series authenticity and immerse viewers in suburban Delaware County. For some scenes, Upland Diner in Chester and Rita's Italian Ice locations are iconic, adding to the local flavor.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia is another important Task season 1 filming location outside Delaware County. Many series scenes take place in Wissahickon Valley Park. Wissahickon Valley Park, along Wissahickon Creek, has 2,042 acres of wooded ground excellent for tension-filled outdoor situations. The show was filmed at Kitchen's Lane Bridge, Thomas Mill Covered Bridge, and Wises Mill Road, all of which offer beautiful natural settings. These surroundings add to the series' grim tone and show the characters' challenges, especially in solitude and meditation.

The historic Ralph's Italian Restaurant in Philadelphia's South 9th Street Italian Market was also filmed. This restaurant's typical Italian food gave the series' intimate and crucial scenes a Philly feel.

Other locations in Pennsylvania

The production team filmed outside Philadelphia and Delaware County. They shot more in Pennsylvania, including Coatesville and Mont Clare. The crew filmed at Lefty's Bar at 15 Strode Avenue in Coatesville. Several downtown streets in Coatesville provided the gritty, working-class backdrop for some of the show's more intense scenes.

The production was also filmed in Chester County and Northampton County, using these regions for specific sequences set outside the primary narrative location. Filming in Marsh Creek State Park in Chester County and Sixpenny Creek Quarry in French Creek State Park offered beautiful, rural landscapes to contrast the darker elements of the story. These outdoor locations further contributed to the natural and ominous atmosphere of the series.

Plot of Task Season 1

In Task Season 1, FBI agent Tom Brandis has to figure out who is behind a string of robberies committed by Robbie Prendergrast, who seems like an ordinary family man. Tom, who is dealing with addiction and loss, puts together a task force to find Robbie, who is robbing drug houses in Delaware County. Both men are having problems with their families and are trying to keep their loved ones safe from violence that is getting worse.

Task Season 1 begins with Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo) and Robbie Prendergrast (Tom Pelphrey), whose personal and professional struggles shape their lives. Robbie works at J and W Waste Management and works with Cliff and Peaches to support his family after his wife left him. These successful heists are caught on doorbell cameras, attracting FBI agent Tom. Tom is an FBI recruitment manager, but his son Ethan is charged with third-degree murder, causing personal turmoil. Kath, his boss, hires him to lead a task force investigating Delaware and Montgomery County robberies. The series builds to a tense, complex investigation.

The first episode follows Tom's personal struggles and reluctant return to fieldwork. Kath gives him the task of leading a team to investigate Robbie and his crew's home invasions. Invasions of Dark Hearts biker gang drug dens could lead to a gang war. Tom assigns rookie Sergeant Detective Aleah Clinton, State Trooper Elizabeth Stover, and Detective Anthony Grasso to a task force. Tom struggles to balance the investigation with his complicated family life due to professional and personal issues. Robbie's heists continue, and a shootout kills Peaches, setting off a chain of events that will harm both men.

Task Season 1 episodes are available for streaming on HBO.

