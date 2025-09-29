Task Season 1 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop

Task Season 1 is the latest gripping drama from Brad Ingelsby, the creator of Mare of Easttown. Set in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, the series follows FBI agent Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo), a man haunted by past tragedies, as he leads a task force to stop a string of violent robberies. The story centers on Robbie Prendergrast (Tom Pelphrey), a seemingly ordinary family man whose secret life as a robber puts him on a collision course with Brandis. With themes of fatherhood, guilt, and broken dreams, Task explores the complex moral decisions faced by people under extreme pressure.

The series features a talented ensemble cast including Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raúl Castillo, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, and Martha Plimpton. With seven episodes planned, the show mixes high-stakes crime investigation with deeply personal storytelling. Task season 1 has quickly become one of the most talked-about miniseries of 2025, praised for Ruffalo and Pelphrey’s performances and Ingelsby’s sharp writing.

Episode Guide for Task Season 1

HBO’s Task is set to consist of seven episodes, with a new episode dropping weekly on Sundays at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET in the United States. Here’s a complete episode guide along with their release date:

Episode No. Episide Title Release Date 1 Crossings September 7, 2025 2 Family Statements September 14, 2025 3 Nobody's Stronger Than Forgiveness September 21, 2025 4 All Roads September 28, 2025 5 Vagrants October 5, 2025 6 Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river. October 12, 2025 7 A Still Small Voice October 19, 2025

The schedule ensures fans can discuss and anticipate each installment in real time, maintaining the suspense and emotional stakes.

What is HBO’s Task all about?

The plot for HBO’s crime drama miniseries Task follows Tom Brandis, a former Catholic priest turned FBI agent, who is assigned to Delaware County to deal with the underworld in the county. Brandis is asked to deal with a number of robberies carried out by Robbie Prendergrast and his accomplices. Brandis faces the difficulties of managing his personal life along with his duty, especially since his adopted son, Ethan, turned into a criminal.

The series’ narrative emphasizes the human side of crime. In the series, Robbie is shown as a family man and full-time garbage collector, struggling to make ends meet, which ultimately turns him towards a life of crime. His niece Maeve, portrayed by Emilia Jones, acts as both his moral compass and caretaker, ensuring that he doesn’t get too carried away with this life. Tom’s task force, including detectives Aleah, Anthony, and trooper Lizzie, works against all the threats in the county, while also trying to deal with the mole within the unit.

The crime drama miniseries was created and written by Brad Ingelsby, with Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield directing multiple episodes. Scenes in Task range from tense robberies and sting operations to intimate family moments and moral reckonings. The series also explores the broader community of Delaware County, from the Dark Hearts motorcycle gang to various supporting characters who bring depth to the story. Alex Disenhof and Elie Smolkin served as cinematographers, and Dan Deacon provided the score for the series. Additionally, HBO Max, Public Record, and wiip are the production companies involved in the miniseries.

Task Season 1 is a must-watch for fans of crime dramas and character-driven storytelling alike. HBO’s weekly release schedule gives viewers time to absorb each twist and turn, making every Sunday night a must-watch event. The next episode drops on October 5, 2025, titled Vagrants, so mark your calendars to continue following the high-stakes journey of Tom Brandis and the task force.