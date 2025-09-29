What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for September 29, 2025

A still of Sally Spectra on a video chat with Jill Abbott (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on September 29, 2025, Claire Newman ended her relationship with Kyle Abbott, while Victor Newman pushed forward with new plans involving Jack Abbott and Jill Abbott. At the same time, Billy Abbott struggled after facing another setback.

Claire’s doubts about her future with Kyle came out during an emotional talk, leaving both of them upset. At the Newman ranch, Victor met with his children, showing how business battles and family loyalties were deeply connected, with Jack and Cane Ashby caught in the middle.

Meanwhile, Sally Spectra tried to stay hopeful about her career and relationships, even as challenges remained. Billy grew frustrated when Jack refused to support him, but his reaction made it clear he wasn’t ready to give up.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Monday, September 29, 2025

Claire ends things with Kyle

At the Abbott mansion on The Young and the Restless, Kyle invited Claire to breakfast and included Harrison, who had just returned from Milan. The mood was cheerful as Harrison caught up with Claire and asked her to join them for his trip to school, but tension still lingered between Claire and Kyle.

Later, they had a serious talk. Kyle wanted to know how to fix things, but Claire admitted her doubts weren’t about him. She said she rushed into the relationship and listened too much to others instead of herself, which made her realize she needed independence.

Claire explained she needed space to make her own choices. Kyle was upset, but she stayed firm, saying the breakup wasn’t forever, just something she needed. After leaving Kyle behind, Claire went to the park and called Holden Novak to accept his offer to show her Los Angeles.

Victor pushes his latest scheme

At the Newman ranch on The Young and the Restless, Victor and Nikki met with Victoria and Nick to talk about a plan involving Jill Abbott. Victor wanted to use Jill to control Cane Ashby, but Victoria and Nick were doubtful. They also heard about Jack Abbott offering to team up with Victor, which worried them even more.

Nikki didn’t like the idea of Victor using Jack’s peace offering against him. She also warned that Jill might side with Cane if it suited her. Victor, however, ignored their concerns and stayed focused on defeating Cane, even if it meant taking risks.

Later at Society, Victoria and Nick kept talking about how tricky the Cane situation was. They also discussed Nick’s plans to travel to Los Angeles with Sharon, showing how business and personal matters were once again overlapping.

Jack shuts down Billy

At Jabot, Jack spoke with Jill on a video call and urged her to come to Genoa City to see Cane’s scheming for herself. When Billy walked in, Jack ended the call and turned to him. Billy asked for his funding back, but Jack refused.

Jack thought Billy was too unreliable and said the money might be needed for upcoming business battles. Billy was frustrated and disappointed, since he had counted on Jack’s support. The refusal added more tension between the brothers and showed the financial pressure weighing on the Abbott family.

Sally offers encouragement

In the park, Sally told Audra that Abbott Communications might be improving now that she and Billy had made peace. Audra was doubtful, but Sally stayed hopeful.

Later at the coffeehouse, Billy showed up looking discouraged after Jack’s rejection. Sally guessed what happened, and Billy confirmed it. Still, he vowed the fight wasn’t over, hinting at more clashes ahead.

Jack and Victor face off

Back at the ranch, Jack met with Victor. The rivals talked about joining forces against Cane, but both had their own agendas. Their tense meeting ended without trust, leaving the outcome uncertain and setting the stage for more battles ahead.

