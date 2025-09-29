The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally hides a secret from Billy, Diane is forced to comply, and Jill’s return shakes Genoa City

A still of Jill Abbott on a video chat with Sally Spectra (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on September 30, 2025, Sally Spectra stirs trouble by making a bold move behind Billy Abbott’s back, while Diane Jenkins Abbott is pressured into going along with something she’s not comfortable with.

The tension builds as Jill Abbott makes contact through video calls, hinting that she could soon return home. Victor Newman and Jack Abbott’s uneasy partnership creates waves that Nikki Newman can’t overlook. Tessa Porter fights to save her marriage, even if it means digging into painful memories from the past. These stories set up plenty of emotion and suspense.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on September 30, 2025

Sally’s risky secret and a plea to Jill

Sally Spectra on The Young and the Restless takes matters into her own hands and contacts Jill Abbott without telling Billy. This happened after Billy had a fight with Jack Abbott and lost trust because he relied too much on Cane Ashby.

Since Jack won’t give back the funding for Abbott Communications, Sally hopes Jill might help. She also talks about Billy’s strained relationship with his mother, thinking it needs to be fixed for his own good.

Jill’s complicated bond with Billy

Jill might first think that Billy wouldn’t accept anything from her, but Sally’s heartfelt request could reopen old wounds. Billy and Jill’s mother-son relationship has always had love and tension, and their latest problem makes it even harder.

Jill’s role in Abbott Communications could bring her back to Genoa City later in the week, but Tuesday’s episode raises the question of whether Billy is ready to welcome her.

Victor and Jack’s uneasy alliance

Elsewhere on The Young and the Restless, Victor Newman and Jack Abbott continue their shaky partnership to take on Cane Ashby. They know it’s risky but think it’s the best way to stop Cane’s growing power. This puts Diane Jenkins Abbott in a tough spot. Even though she has doubts about the plan, Nikki Newman tells her she has to go along with it, whether she wants to or not.

Nikki pushes Diane to comply

Nikki and Diane still do not fully trust each other. Nikki is not sure about Victor and Jack’s plan. She knows they must work together to stop Cane. Nikki tells Diane to follow the plan to protect her family, even though she is worried about problems.

Tessa’s determination to save her marriage

Meanwhile, Tessa Porter focuses on her personal life as she looks for answers to save her marriage to Mariah Copeland. The tension comes from problems in Mariah’s past, especially at her old hotel.

Sharon Newman worries about Tessa getting involved in something so painful, but Tessa says it’s the only way to move forward. She also says that Daniel Romalotti Jr. will go with her to help as she searches for the truth.

Sharon’s guidance and caution

Sharon is worried about the risks but gives Tessa advice and tells her to be careful. Tessa wants to save her marriage. Her search could cause problems if she finds more than she expects. Sharon reminds her to take it slow because the journey could be hard and emotional.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.