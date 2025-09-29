What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for September 29, 2025

Belle Black (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on September 29, 2025, Thomas and Rachel got restless, causing chaos with a game of Monopoly, while news of looting outside Salem added to the worry.

Elsewhere, Chad and Cat spent a private evening together, mixing romance with questions about each other’s pasts. Belle and EJ faced unresolved feelings in a tense elevator encounter, bringing back old emotions and trust issues.

At the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Leo and Gwen got trapped while investigating the blackout, uncovering important clues. Susan helped Marlena deal with her psychic fears, especially about Stefano. The episode ended with several storylines still unresolved.

Julie faces chaos at home

Julie felt exhausted trying to manage her kids during the blackout. Thomas and Rachel got bored quickly, so she brought out Monopoly to keep them busy. The cousins argued, and Rachel accidentally revealed Thomas’ dad was hiding his relationship with Cat.

As the kids kept fighting, Julie tried to make popcorn without electricity while keeping the peace. Chaos continued, showing how hard it was for her to handle the kids and keep control.

Cat and Chad’s romantic evening

Chad and Cat’s evening mixed flirting and tension. During a card game, Cat showed her smarts and hinted at her mysterious past, leaving Chad impressed but confused. They also talked about past secrets, including plastic surgery and Clyde. Chad chose to focus on their growing attraction instead of questioning her.

Later, they tried Twizzlers with peanut butter, creating funny and awkward moments. The night showed their strong connection and how attraction was starting to outweigh suspicion.

Belle and EJ confront their past

Trapped in a hospital elevator, Belle and EJ faced their old feelings. Belle was frustrated by the blackout, and EJ’s cheap generator made them argue more. The tension eased when EJ admitted he still loved her, but Belle’s asthma attack interrupted the moment.

EJ promised to honor her father’s will, showing both care and lingering tension. The scene mixed emotional drama with physical vulnerability, showing how the blackout affected Salem’s residents.

Leo and Gwen discover the blackout’s source

Leo explored the hospital construction site and made an important discovery. Gwen got trapped in a room and explained her link to EJ’s free clinic. They escaped by breaking through walls, showing how urgent and chaotic the blackout was.

Leo confirmed that the blackout was caused by electrical siphoning. Gwen realized the truth, adding suspense and raising questions about who was behind it and why.

Marlena and Susan navigate psychic turmoil

During the blackout, Marlena’s psychic episodes got worse, and Susan helped her. They talked about fears of Stefano and past threats, showing Marlena’s struggle with her premonitions and their strong friendship.

The Days of Our Lives episode ended with many storylines still hanging. Julie’s kids kept arguing over Monopoly, Cat and Chad grew closer, and Leo and Gwen left the hospital with new information about the blackout. Belle rested in the elevator with EJ’s coat, reflecting on their feelings.

Overall, the episode mixed family drama, romance, suspense, and psychic intrigue. Salem’s residents faced both ordinary and unusual challenges, keeping viewers interested and setting up the next week’s stories.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

