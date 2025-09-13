When does Task season 1 episode 2 drop? Release timings for all regions and where to watch

Task season 1 episode 2 lands on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on HBO, streaming at the same time on Max. In the UK, new episodes surface overnight on Monday via Sky Atlantic/NOW. The series is created by Brad Ingelsby, who also created the drama series Mare of Easttown, and stars Mark Ruffalo as FBI agent Tom Brandis and Tom Pelphrey as Robbie Prendergrast, with Emilia Jones, Martha Plimpton, Raúl Castillo, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver and others rounding out the cast.

Episode 2, titled Family Statements, follows the high-impact premiere, Crossings, which ended with a botched robbery, Peaches’ death, and Robbie’s desperate decision involving young Sam. Creator Brad Ingelsby and the trades have framed the show as a tight, seven-episode rollout with weekly Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Task Season 1, Episode 2 release times globally

Task season 1 episode 2 releases Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on HBO and Max. Major release time zones are in the table below.

Region Local day Local date Local time U.S. (ET) Sunday September 14, 2025 9:00 p.m. U.S. (PT) Sunday September 14, 2025 6:00 p.m. UK (BST) Monday September 15, 2025 2:00 a.m. Europe (CEST) Monday September 15, 2025 3:00 a.m. India (IST) Monday September 15, 2025 6:30 a.m. Australia (AEST) Monday September 15, 2025 11:00 a.m.

Where to watch Task season 1 episode 2?

United States: Watch Task season 1 episode 2 on HBO and stream on Max. Current listed prices: Basic with Ads $9.99/month, Standard $16.99/month, Premium $20.99/month (yearly discounts available).

United Kingdom: Task season 1 episode 2 streams on NOW (Entertainment Membership) and airs on Sky Atlantic on Mondays (early drop around 2 a.m., evening repeat later). Typical NOW Entertainment monthly pricing is:£9.99 (flexible month-to-month, promos vary).

India: Task season 1 episode 2 is on JioCinema Premium following the WBD-Viacom18 deal that brought HBO/Max Originals to the platform. Widely reported plan options include ₹29 (monthly) and ₹89 (family monthly). Some coverage also notes a ₹299 annual tier.

As per the People report dated September 13, 2025, Mark Ruffalo stated,

“I learned that the best FBI agents have a lot of empathy,”

Speaking to Tom Brandis’s approach, the context that shapes Task, Season 1, Episode 2, as investigations widen.

Task Episode 1 recap & what to expect in episode 2

Where we left off (S1E1, Crossings): Task Season 1, Episode 2 builds on a bloody finale. Robbie, Cliff, and Peaches targeted gang houses for cash. The job collapsed.

Peaches was killed, and Sam saw the crew unmasked. Robbie refused to harm the boy and made a risky choice that instantly raised the stakes for Tom’s task force.

Creator Brad Ingelsby called the premiere death “heartbreaking,” adding that it “establishes the stakes of the show.” As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated September 7, 2025, creator Brad Ingelsby stated,

“It lets an audience know that everything is on the table. So quickly they kill off a character we’ve come to like? Guess who else is on the chopping block? That was a decision we made early on.”

That line sums up why Task season 1 episode 2 matters: everyone’s next move has consequences.

What Family Statements likely tackles

Expect immediate blowback, police canvases, media heat and early threads tying the robberies together, while Tom balances an intensifying case with family pressure. Guides and episode lists confirm the title Family Statements and the weekly 9 p.m. ET slot.

Some previews suggest a standard hour-ish runtime. Look for Tom preparing for a difficult appearance even as Robbie tries to convert “surplus” into cash, and Maeve faces a decision that puts family first. Robbie remarked,

“I’m going to take their money so we can have a better life.”

That motive threads through Task season 1 episode 2 as survival and morality collide. Task season 1 episode 2 continues the Ruffalo-Pelphrey face-off Ingelsby set up, with Emilia Jones, Martha Plimpton, Raúl Castillo, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel and others in key supporting roles; the series runs seven episodes total.

