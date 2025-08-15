Where to stream the New Heights podcast episode? The record-breaking episode has already crossed 13 million views on YouTube

Taylor Swift’s appearance on the New Heights podcast has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments online. Hosted by NFL brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, the podcast episode featuring Taylor has now crossed 13 million views on YouTube, setting a new record.

New Heights is known for its mix of football talk, brotherly banter, and guest interviews. With Taylor joining the show, the episode brought together fans of music and sports in a fun and easygoing conversation that many found refreshing and entertaining.

The podcast episode has set a new record for the New Heights show

The New Heights podcast already had a strong following, the popularity of Travis and Jason Kelce, especially during football season. But Taylor Swift’s appearance gave the show a huge boost. Within days, the episode hit 13 million views on YouTube, making it the most-watched episode of the series.

While the Kelce brothers usually talk about NFL games, life, and sports culture, this episode also touched on Taylor’s music, her relationship with Travis, and how she handles fame. The easygoing and friendly chat between Taylor and the brothers made the episode enjoyable for both football and music fans.

This kind of crossover—where a celebrity joins a sports-focused podcast—has helped the show reach new audiences. The episode not only performed well on YouTube but also ranked high on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Where you can stream or listen to the Taylor Swift episode of New Heights

If you haven’t seen it yet, the Taylor Swift episode of New Heights is available to stream on several platforms. The full video is up on the official New Heights YouTube channel, where most of the 13 million views have come from. Watching it there gives fans the full video version with all the reactions and expressions.

For those who prefer to listen without watching, the episode is also available on major podcast platforms like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music. Just search for "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" and look for the episode featuring Taylor Swift.

Many fans have also shared short clips and highlights from the episode on social media, which has helped it go even more viral.

The episode's popularity shows how music and sports can connect

One reason this episode got so much attention is the mix of different fan groups. Taylor Swift has a massive global fan base, while Travis and Jason Kelce are two of the NFL’s most well-known players. The podcast episode gave fans a chance to see a casual and fun side of Taylor that isn’t always shown in interviews.

It also gave football fans a deeper look at Travis’s personal life, especially his growing connection with Taylor. This blending of music and sports helped bring in millions of viewers who might not normally follow both worlds.

The huge success of the episode could lead to more crossover moments like this in the future, where celebrities from different industries come together in relaxed, podcast-style formats.

