Where is Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless? Character’s whereabouts explored

On the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, the character of Summer Newman is currently in Milan for some work-related stuff. Summer Newman is the daughter of Phyllis Summer and Nick Newman. She was previously married to Kyle Abbott, and together they have a son, Harrison. The character was last seen on the soap opera in May of 2025, when she visited Kyle to announce her departure from Genoa City, and informed him that she had left Marchetti.

The character of Summer Newman was introduced in 2006. Over the years, several actors have portrayed the character. Anyhow, the last actor to portray the character was Allison Lanier, who stepped into the character in 2022.

Here's everything to know about Summer Newman from The Young and the Restless

Summer Newman is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. Being the granddaughter of Victor Newman, who is one of the most powerful people of Genoa City, Summer is a central character on the soap opera and has been a part of several major plotlines. The character of Summer Newman has been marked by tragic events since even before her birth. As Phyllis got pregnant, however, the timeline of the conception overlapped between her relationship with two different men, Jack Abbott and Nik Newman.

Eventually, Phyllis underwent a paternity test, which confirmed that Nick Newman was indeed her father. Summer’s health has played a significant role in her storyline. She once fell into a coma after Patty Williams deliberately endangered her life, fully aware of her severe peanut allergy. Although she recovered, she struggled with speech difficulties during her rehabilitation. Later, in an unexpected turn of events, she fell down a flight of stairs, suffering a major injury that resulted in brain damage and another coma.

Further on The Young and the Restless, Summer has also been at the centre because of her romantic relationships. However, one of her most talked-about and major romances involved Kyle Abbott. Due to the longstanding enmity between the Newmans and the Abbotts, their forbidden love faced several challenges. However, they got married, but eventually separated.

Currently, Kyle Abbott is dating Summer’s cousin, Claire Howard. Before Summer left Genoa City, Kyle and Claire had decided to move in together. Although Kyle sought permission before sharing the news with Harrison, when Summer came to say goodbye to her son, Kyle brought it up again. She asked him not to tell Harrison about the move until she returned from Milan.

On The Young and the Restless, Summer Newman has moved to Milan for a career shift in her life. She decided to step down from her position at her mother's fashion house, Marchetti.

Here's something to know about Allison Lanier, the actor behind the character

Allison Lanier is an American actress who was born in Georgia on August 4, 1990. In 2016, the actress graduated from The City University of NewYork with a degree in Industrial and Product Design. In 2024, the actress was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Awards in the Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress category.

Allison has appeared in over 300 episodes of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. Apart from thaton several entertainment projects, like Red Oaks, It Happens in LA, Mia, and many more.

