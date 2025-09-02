When will The Voice season 28 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Snoop Dogg is seen performing a surprise concert in Times Square (Image via Getty Images).

The Voice season 28 will be premiering on NBC on Monday, September 22, 2025. The show will be going on air at 8:00 p.m. EST. After the premiere of The Voice season 28, it will be available to stream on Peacock from the very next day of its release. The Voice is a battle reality live singing competitive show, where a number of competitors are selected by blind auditions, and they compete with each other for the winning crown.

With its season 28, The Voice is also completing its 15 years of running after its first premiere in 2011. This season will have major changes as several new judges will be added to the show.

More about The Voice season 28 Judges

The return of Snoop Dogg as the judge for The Voice season 28 has been confirmed by NBC. The rapper was previously there in the show as the judge of season 26 in 2024. During the finale of season 26, Snoop Dogg had expressed his desire to come back. While talking with Carson Daly in the finale, he said:



“Man, this has been a great experience for me. I didn’t know what I was signing on to, but I do know it feels like I could come back and do it again.”

After taking his break in season 27, Snoop Dogg is back again as the host of The Voice season 28. Not only the return of Snoop Dog, but NBC has also confirmed that the production house of Snoop Dogg, named The Death Row Pictures, has invested in a multi-year deal with them. While talking about the deal, Snoop Dogg further stated:



“Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table, but Donna [Langley] and the NBCUniversal team have always understood, which is why I am proud to call NBCUniversal my new home. The Dogg has officially moved into the neighborhood, ya dig?”

Snoop Dogg will be joined by Niall Horan and Reba McEntire. Both Niall Horan and Reba McEntire are returning as judges on The Voice season 28. Earlier, Niall Horan was the host and coach of The Voice seasons 23 and 24, and he won season 23.

Reba McEntire was on the panel for seasons 24, 25, and 26 and won in season 25. It has been expected that Carson Daly will be returning to join the panel, as he has been hosting the show since season 1.

More About The Voice Season 27

Season 27 of The Voice had Adam Levine as the judge on the panel for the first time in six years. He was joined by judge Kelsea Ballerini. The panel had John Legend and Michael Bublé as the other two judges. This season of The Voice aired from February 3, 2025, to May 20, 2025, on NBC.

Jaelen Johnston from team Kelsea Ballerini, Renzo from team John Legend, Lucia Flores from team Adam Levine, Jadyn Cree from team Michael Bublé, and Adam David from team Michael Bublé were some of the best competitors from the show. Furthermore, Adam David from Team Michael Buble went on to become the winner of Season 27. This team was hosted by Michael Buble. This was his second consecutive win in the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.

