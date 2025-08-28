When will The Floor season 4 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Rob Lowe continues to host The Floor season 4 releasing on September 24, 2025 on Fox.

The Floor season 4 will release on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/PT on Fox and the following day on Hulu. Season 5 is expected to stream in early 2026.

This time, the season will carry the theme American duels, implying that the contestants come from regions across the United States. Rob Lowe hosted the American adaptation since its debut and will continue in the role. In a press release, he expressed his excitement, saying:

"I couldn’t be happier with The Floor phenomenon and the opportunity to create more unscripted projects with my partners at FOX."

The Floor format and more details, explored

The Floor is a quiz game show based on the Dutch series of the same name, produced by John de Mol, known for creating prominent reality television shows like The Voice, Big Brother, Fear Factor, and Deal or No Deal.

The show places participants on a massive LED grid floor, each square representing a different trivia category. The contestants then duel with each other in a 45-second contest, and the winner claims the opponent's square, increasing their area, while the loser exits the show.

The one participant who dominates the entire floor wins the show, earning a grand prize of $250,000. The one holding the most squares at the end of the show wins $20,000. The number of players is different in each season. An advantage, Time Boost was introduced later, granting the contestant a five-second bonus added to their time if they win three consecutive duels.

Michael Thorne, president of the Fox Network, highlighted the show’s massive success:

"Fans loved the first season of The Floor so much that we’ve ordered two more seasons of this breakthrough game show, with plans already underway to make our epic battle of the brains even bigger and bolder It’s also been a massive win to have a huge star like Rob Lowe as our host, and both our viewers and competitors can’t wait to see him back in action."

Rob Lowe is an American actor known for his roles in movies and television series like The West Wing, Parks and Recreation, The Outsiders, Wayne's World, and Fox drama 9-1-1: Lone Star. He has hosted another competition series on Fox, Mental Samurai, which lasted two seasons.

Back in February 2025, Lowe shared his admiration for The Floor and its impact on viewers, noting how it resonates across generations:

"I mean, I see it out in the world. What I love about it is that it's one of the few shows where entire families are watching together. I have people say, 'My 10-year-old loves The Floor.' I have people saying, 'My grandmother loves The Floor.' People of all ages, all walks of life, everybody loves playing this game. And I'm just psyched that millions and millions of new viewers are going to get addicted."

The Floor premiered on January 2, 2024, with the filming conducted at Ardmore Studios in Ireland. Season 3, which was released immediately after Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025, occupied a high-stakes and coveted time slot. In a surprising yet dramatic finale, Steven Havens was declared the winner, defeating the former Jeopardy! champion David Maddens.

The new season of The Floor is expected to be filled with shifting gameplay, fresh trivia categories, and possibly new twists in the game, promising a more electrifying season. The contestants would represent different American states, adding a regional and patriotic angle to the gameplay.

Stay tuned for more updates.