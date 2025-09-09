When will Selling the OC season 4 air? Release date, what to expect, and more

Selling The OC season 4 releasing on November 12, 2025. (Image via Netflix)

Selling the OC is returning with its highly anticipated Season 4, dropping on Netflix on November 12, 2025. it brings fans the real estate drama with new faces joining the cast and some original agents missing from The Oppenheim Group this time.

The rich and cutthroat atmosphere in the real estate world in Orange County would feature fierce competition and fresh challenges for the agents and brokers.

What to expect in Selling the OC season 4

The creator of Selling the OC, Adam Di Vello, teased a season full of new faces and plenty of surprises, as he stated in January:

"A lot has changed in the real lives of those agents since Season 3, so it’s exciting to get back down there. They are just crushing it down there.

While Jason Oppenheim continues to lead the agents in his brokerage, previous cast members such as Alex Hall, Polly Brindle, Gio Helou, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, and Tyler Stanaland are expected to return, bringing their signature style and sales spirit to the series.

Three new agents, Fiona Belle, Ashtyn Zerboni, and Kaylee Ricciardi, have joined the Orange County office of The Oppenheim Group in California, heightening the competition and taking the centre stage this season.

Ashtyn, a model and an actor with a background in biology, is passionate about fashion, photography and has an eye for design.

She is recognised for her commitment to personalised service and a social network to unlock significant opportunities for her clients.

Fiona is a native resident of Orange County. She joined The O Group in 2024 and has already broken multi-million-dollar deals within her first six months of joining.

Kaylee brings more than a decade old experience in luxury sales and rentals. Originally from New England, her expertise in high-profile clients and international rentals adds a fresh perspective to the team.

Long-term cast member Alexandra Jarvis and Sean Palmieri have reportedly withdrawn from The Oppenheim Group, citing a negative workplace.

Alexandra Jervis reportedly left the brokerage due to the toxic culture and the ups and downs with the fellow agents in season 3.

She expressed herself in April 2024, in an interview with People, on the exit from The O Group,

"There were a lot of factors that went into my decision. I don't really think anyone's surprised by [my departure]," she further added. "I don't really know what to say about it other than I just know when it's time to leave a party."

Meanwhile, Sean Palmieri described his departure as a professional move, sharing that he joined another partner in San Diego County, as he stated in November 2023 to Entertainment Weekly.

"Unfortunately, the Oppenheim Group was not a culture fit for me, and I’m really excited for the future. Our team recently just launched with Coldwell Banker West. I'm eager to explore the opportunities that lie ahead for my business and success in this vibrant community."

Tyler Stanaland, who appeared in all three seasons of Selling the OC, surprised fans in October 2023 by announcing his departure.

He revealed that he planned to join his family’s firm, Douglas Elliman, with his father and brother, where he had worked for 12 years before moving to the O Group.

Selling the OC, a spinoff of the popular Netflix show Selling Sunset, promises another season of personal feuds and million-dollar deals.

With season 4 set to deliver even more twists, challenges and dramatic rivalries, it continues to evolve as one of Netflix’s standout reality television franchises.

All three seasons of the series were filmed back-to-back, with suspense around a new season until January 2025, when the creators confirmed the renewal of this real estate show.

Netflix has lined up the premiere for Selling the Sunset season 9 on October 29, 2025 and Selling the OC season 4 on November 12, 2025, promising a wholesome pack of glamour and revelations.

