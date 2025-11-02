When will Saturday Night Live season 51 return with a new episode? Details explored

Brandi Carlile attends the 97th Annual Oscars Nominees Dinner (Image via Getty)

After an October filled with a successful mix of new and returning hosts, Saturday Night Live goes on with its 51st season.

The popular sketch comedy show, which is live from Studio 8H in New York City, is going into its next round of episodes for November.

There will be a new episode of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, November 1, 2025, following a one-week break.

The next broadcast will feature Miles Teller as the host and Brandi Carlile as the musical guest, marking the start of a three-week run of consecutive new episodes.

Saturday Night Live season 51 resumes on November 1 with Miles Teller and Brandi Carlile

Miles Teller and Brandi Carlile

The second time, actor Miles Teller will bring the fun to the show, and he hosted the Season 48 premiere in 2022 for the first time.

That episode featured Jon Hamm and Shaun White making an appearance, with Kendrick Lamar as the musical guest.

Teller is the one to lead the charge in the new movie Eternity, a fantasy romantic comedy co-starring Elizabeth Olsen and Callum Turner.

Once more, Brandi Carlile is the musical guest, a total of four times, on SNL. She has gone up the stage three times, one of which was a collaboration with Elton John during Season 50.

Brandi Carlile’s new album, Returning to Myself, hit the shelves on October 24, 2025, and it consists of a track devoted to her collaborator of long years, Joni Mitchell.

Upcoming November episodes

Following the November 1 episode, Saturday Night Live will continue with two more consecutive new broadcasts. On November 8, comedian Nikki Glaser will make her hosting debut, joined by first-time musical guest sombr.

Glaser recently earned an Emmy nomination for her stand-up special Someday You’ll Die and gained attention for her performance in The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

Sombr, whose real name is Shane Michael Boose, is a 20-year-old musician who became popular through TikTok. His 2025 singles, Back to Friends and Undressed, have been widely streamed and shared across platforms, earning him a growing fan base.

Glen Powell will host the November 15 episode, with Olivia Dean as the musical guest. Powell, who is best known for Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters, will be making his SNL hosting debut.

Additionally, he will appear in the upcoming movie The Running Man and the television series Chad Powers. Olivia Dean, a UK singer, will be a musical guest for SNL for the first time.

Dean's music has reached the whole world after her song Man I Need became a viral hit at the beginning of 2025, and she was also a feature on the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy soundtrack.

Early Season 51 episodes

SNL's 51st season with Bad Bunny as host and Doja Cat as musical guest kicked off on October 4, 2025.

Amy Poehler returned to host the show on October 11, with Role Model as the musical guest, marking the 50th anniversary celebration of the show.

The October 18 episode was led by Sabrina Carpenter, who also performed as musical guest. She was going to be a first-time host after a previous performance on the Season 49 finale of the show.

Broadcast information

Saturday Night Live airs live every Saturday on NBC at 11:30 p.m. EST / 8:30 p.m. PST, and Peacock also streams the show at the same time. SNL episodes can be watched anytime on demand after the first airing.

A new episode of SNL is scheduled for November 1, 2025, and the show will continue its ever-long tradition of live sketch comedy from Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Stay tuned for more updates.