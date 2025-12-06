Who is the Saturday Night Live host and musical guest for tonight?

Melissa McCarthy hosts Saturday Night Live on December 6, 2025, with musical guest Dijon. (Image via YouTube)

Saturday Night Live season 51 returns after a brief break for Thanksgiving, kicking off its first December show on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 11:30 pm EST / 8:30 pm PST on NBC.

Episode 7 of a long-running NBC show will feature actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy as host, along with singer and music producer Dijon Duenas.

Melissa McCarthy is a member of the Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club. McCarthy comes back to Studio 8H for the sixth time, coming back as host after nearly eight years.

Melissa last appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2017, the act won her an Emmy Award for her performance and created memorable moments, particularly her comedic portrayal of Sean Spicer.

She has also made a few fun cameos since then, such as the "Parking Lot Fight" joke during Martin Short's 2024 Christmas show.

This time, Melissa is sharing her new show on Paramount+ called Unspeakable: The Killing of JonBenét Ramsey. Dijon, who is joining McCarthy, is making his Saturday Night Live music guest debut.

Dijon is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and producer whose sound blends R&B, indie and unconventional influences. He has received widespread praise for his rich, heartfelt approach to making music and collaborating with well-known singers like Justin Bieber and Charli XCX.

He even appeared on Barack Obama’s summer list. Tonight is a big time for him, as he goes to the national sta͏ge of Studio 8H for the first time.

All the hosts and musical guests of Saturday Night Live, Season 51, to date

Episode 1: October 4, 2025.

Host: Bad Bunny

Musical Guest: Doja Cat

Episode 2, October 11, 2025.

Host: Amy Poehler

Musical Guest: Role Model

Episode 3: October 18, 2025.

Host and Musical Guest: Sabrina Carpenter

Episode 4: November 1, 2025.

Host: Miles Teller

Musical Guest: Brandi Carlile

Episode 5: November 8, 2025.

Host: Nikki Glaser

Musical Guest: Sombr

Episode 6: November 15, 2025.

Host: Glen Powell

Musical Guest: Olivia Dean

New episodes of Saturday Night Live air weekly, live on Saturdays, on NBC and Peacock, and are later available to stream.

Stay tuned for more updates.