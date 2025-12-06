Type keyword(s) to search

Who is the Saturday Night Live host and musical guest for tonight?

Saturday Night Live season 51's episode 7 would feature Melissa McCarthy as the host and Grammy-nominated Dijon as the musical guest.
posted by Rakshanda Noor Khan
Saturday 12/6/2025 at 11:39PM EST
  • Melissa McCarthy hosts Saturday Night Live on December 6, 2025, with musical guest Dijon. (Image via YouTube)
    Saturday Night Live season 51 returns after a brief break for Thanksgiving, kicking off its first December show on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 11:30 pm EST / 8:30 pm PST on NBC.

    Episode 7 of a long-running NBC show will feature actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy as host, along with singer and music producer Dijon Duenas.

    Melissa McCarthy is a member of the Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club. McCarthy comes back to Studio 8H for the sixth time, coming back as host after nearly eight years.

    Melissa last appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2017, the act won her an Emmy Award for her performance and created memorable moments, particularly her comedic portrayal of Sean Spicer.

    She has also made a few fun cameos since then, such as the "Parking Lot Fight" joke during Martin Short's 2024 Christmas show. 

    This time, Melissa is sharing her new show on Paramount+ called Unspeakable: The Killing of JonBenét Ramsey. Dijon, who is joining McCarthy, is making his Saturday Night Live music guest debut.

    Dijon is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and producer whose sound blends R&B, indie and unconventional influences. He has received widespread praise for his rich, heartfelt approach to making music and collaborating with well-known singers like Justin Bieber and Charli XCX.

    He even appeared on Barack Obama’s summer list. Tonight is a big time for him, as he goes to the national sta͏ge of Studio 8H for the first time.

     

     

    All the hosts and musical guests of Saturday Night Live, Season 51, to date

    Episode 1: October 4, 2025.

    Host: Bad Bunny
    Musical Guest: Doja Cat

    Episode 2, October 11, 2025.

    Host: Amy Poehler
    Musical Guest: Role Model

    Episode 3: October 18, 2025.

    Host and Musical Guest: Sabrina Carpenter

    Episode 4: November 1, 2025.

    Host: Miles Teller
    Musical Guest: Brandi Carlile

    Episode 5: November 8, 2025.

    Host: Nikki Glaser
    Musical Guest: Sombr

    Episode 6: November 15, 2025.

    Host: Glen Powell
    Musical Guest: Olivia Dean

    New episodes of Saturday Night Live air weekly, live on Saturdays, on NBC and Peacock, and are later available to stream.

