When will Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 5 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Love Is Blind: Brazil season 5 ( Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Brazil's Season 5 will premiere on September 10, exclusively on Netflix. The first look teaser is already here, and it promises, "It’s never too late for love.” All the participants are over 50 and are ready to give love a fair chance this time. These contestants will be dating in the pods in the first phase. The second phase will be that of the engagement and honeymoon period.

These pairs' love will be tested in the third phase, when they will be living together and meeting their respective families, thus standing the test of time. In the final stage, these people will make the final call as to whether they are willing to walk down the aisle and exchange vows. The first look teaser shows participants going through all kinds of emotions, but not all will eventually walk down the aisle.

As the conversations between these contestants get all the more intense, it would be interesting to see them exploring the depths of love, as seen in the first look teaser. These connections will be tested in the pods as triangles will be formed and feelings will be hurt. These couples will eventually head out on a romantic retreat to see whether their budding romance will stand the test of time or not.

Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 5: Cast Details

While the official list of cast members is yet to be announced by Netflix, the ages of these cast members are reportedly going to be from 50 onwards, as they are looking forward to giving love a fair chance. These participants are reportedly coming from different professions, including a businesswoman, a retired civil servant, and a cosmetic entrepreneur.

Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4 reunion took place last year. Season 4 participants Mariia Pinheiro and Patrick Rebiero eventually did not exchange vows. While the pair eventually split up, Marilia is seemingly channelling her newfound fame into content creation as she posts pictures on social media while attending carnivals.

Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 5 - Host and Other Information.

Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo will be co-hosting the upcoming season. These co-hosts are married in real life, as they tied the knot in 2018. In an exclusive interview with Netflix, the pair discussed Season 5, saying,

"We are eager and excited for the fifth season of Love is Blind: Brazil, a hit show. This season is even more special with the 50+ cast. It has been very inspiring to closely follow this version of the experiment, which proves that there is no right age to fall in love and experience new adventures.”

While talking about the participants, co-host Camilla Queiroz has opened up about the age group, saying,

“The most beautiful thing about this season is seeing that feelings remain the same at any age. Insecurities, doubts, passions... All of this is part of love, whether you're 30 or 60.” "This edition shows that falling in love is always an adventure. The participants experience everything intensely, just like anyone else who is open to love. There is no age limit for that."

Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 5 is directed by Cassia Dian and produced by Endemol Shine. Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.