"Can I look at other women?" - Love Is Blind: Brazil star Rivo stuns Silvia with an unexpected question

Love is Blind: Brazil season 5 co-hosts Klebber Toledo and his wife Camila Queiroz (Image via Netflix)

Love is Blind: Brazil season 5 is back with a new twist this season, which features all the singles over the age of 50, searching for connection in the pods. Co-hosted by Klebber Toledo and his wife Camila Queiroz, Netflix has given the series a fresh title: Love Is Blind Brazil: Never Too Late.

The episodes are rolling out weekly on Wednesdays. The first four premiered on September 10, 2025, followed by the next four on September 17, with the final episodes set to release on September 24, 2025.

One of the couples who proposed to each other in the pods and formed a genuine connection, Rivo and Silvia, caught everybody's attention when Rivo bluntly asked Silvia if he could look at other women, taking her aback.

Rivo Stuns Silvia in a candid conversation in Love Is Blind: Brazil season 5

In a very serious and emotional conversation regarding their relationship in the pods, Rivo discussed that they're going to be with other people, where he would be with women interested in him, and likewise with Silvia. Following this, he questioned,

"Can I look at other women?"

The question left Silvia visibly conflicted when she replied:

"Honey, thank God you have eyes, but she quickly set clear limits, saying, “Looking is one thing, but staring… If you stare, then go and be with them. I think it’s rude. Don’t do it."

Silvia told him that he could do whatever he wanted and even throw away their relationship if he wanted, when Rivo assumed that she did not approve of him looking at other women.

However, Silvia doubted his intent on how much he wants to look at women and went on to express that she didn’t want to feel humiliated or abandoned if he didn't pay attention to her, saying,

"Wow, how ridiculous, Silvia chose Rivo, and Rivo looks at everybody but her. It's embarrassing, you know?"

Rivo assured her that he won't flirt with anyone, he just wants to be himself, joking around and having fun. She understood that some playful flirting was inevitable and told him that there was nothing wrong with joking and that he needed to just be mindful of it.

"What I don’t want is disrespect', she affirmed, to which Rivo assured her, 'I would never dare disrespect you."

Before this, Rivo admitted his honest feelings to Silvia, saying that when he first met her, he could not imagine what he was feeling and felt emotions that he never knew existed in him, stating that something strange had happened.

He went on to explain his emotions, stating that he reasoned the feeling that took over him and started reasoning about it to test if there was any real chemistry between them.

On entering the pods, Rivo, 67, found himself at the centre of a triangle with Silvia, 62, Fátima, 70, and Lica, 51. Rivo’s open dating approach, which included forming connections with many women, captured the viewers' attention.

Silvia, who started the season talking to Rivo and Wagner, eventually gets attracted to Rivo. However, when she realised Fátima’s interest in Rivo, she decided to remove herself from the equation, confessing,

"I’m interested in Rivo, but I’m actually really worried about Fátima. I gave up Rivo so Fátima could have him."

Although the gesture was selfless, Fátima perceived it differently and got agitated, exclaiming that she did not need anybody's leftovers. She insisted that she won't accept charity or settle for less, as she knows her worth. These exchanges formed the major confrontations of the season.

Silvia later reunites with Rivo, a decision that didn't go well with Wagner. Eventually, Rivo proposes to her a couple of dates later in the pods, and she said yes.

Stay tuned for more updates.