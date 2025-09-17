What went down in Love Is Blind: France episode 5 when Cynthia and Jonathan joined the reunion?

Love Is Blind: France (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: France released Episode 5 on September 17, 2025. The new episode showed a reunion of five engaged couples who had met in the pods and decided to continue their relationships.

The couples were Kim and Thomas, Chloe and Alexandre, Tatiana and Yannick, Julie and Charles, and Sabrina and Van-My. At the start of the reunion, Cynthia and Jonathan were missing.

They arrived later, and it was revealed that they had a small fight before the event. The argument was about their height difference and Cynthia’s choice of shoes.

The reunion gave fans a chance to see how the couples got along outside the pods and how they interacted as a group.

When Cynthia and Jonathan finally joined, their entrance stood out because it showed that they had already faced their first disagreement as a couple.

The episode followed both perspectives as Cynthia spoke to the women and Jonathan opened up to the men, giving insight into their individual feelings and concerns about the disagreement.

Cynthia shares details of the couple’s first fight in Love Is Blind: France

When Cynthia joined the other women at the reunion, she explained that she and Jonathan had argued earlier in Love Is Blind: France. She told them:

“We had our first fight.”

She explained that the issue arose because she had chosen to wear heels with her outfit. Cynthia said:

“We had some issues to discuss that hadn’t been discussed before. So we ended up having to deal with this problem. Let’s just say I wanted to wear heels with this outfit. You know me, I’m super real.”

The women noticed that Cynthia was wearing flip-flops instead of heels, which led her to explain that Jonathan had asked her to change her shoes.

She clarified that Jonathan did not mind her being taller than him but had still suggested she change.

Cynthia told the women she agreed to wear flip-flops but admitted she worried it could be the start of similar problems. She said:

“So now in my opinion, I think we really need to… we need to set things straight now so it doesn’t become a recurring problem.”

Cynthia added that she did not want to return to relationship patterns she experienced when she was younger, stressing that she wanted to resolve issues clearly moving forward.

Jonathan explains his perspective to the men in Love Is Blind: France

Meanwhile, Jonathan shared his version of events with Charles in Love Is Blind: France. He revealed that the argument was about Cynthia’s footwear and the difference in their heights. He said:

“I said, if you could change your shoes, that’d be great. She keeps them on. It upsets me, but I don’t say anything. Not because she’s taller than me. But she doesn’t take into consideration my feelings, and I was disappointed by that.”

Jonathan explained that the issue was not really about height but about feeling that his opinion was ignored. He said that both he and Cynthia had strong personalities, and he did not want their relationship to turn into constant arguments.

The men listened as he shared that even small fights could affect how their relationship grows. For him, it was less about shoes and more about communication and respect.

At the same time, Cynthia told the women that she did not want to repeat problems from her past relationships. Jonathan also thought about how they could build a relationship with more balance and understanding.



