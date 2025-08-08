What to expect on General Hospital during the week of August 11 to 15, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

The week of August 11, 2025, to August 15, 2025, on General Hospital will bring high-stakes missions, personal confrontations, and escalating schemes in Port Charles and beyond. Jason receives a warning from Anna but pushes ahead with plans that could lead him to Britt.

Meanwhile, Britt continues to defy orders while hiding out at the Five Poppies Resort. Josslyn and Vaughn, undercover as newlyweds, arrive at the same location on a new assignment, facing potential danger and unexpected complications.

Meanwhile, Chase is forced to make a difficult arrest, Drew advances his manipulative agenda, and tensions rise between Dante, Brook Lynn, and Liesl over Rocco. Relationships are tested as Carly confronts Marco, Michael offers guidance to Gio, and Stella urges Kai to fight for Trina.

With dangerous encounters, shifting alliances, and personal revelations in play, the upcoming week on General Hospital promises turning points that could alter several storylines.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 11, 2025, to August 15, 2025

Monday, August 11, 2025 – Anna’s warning and a new mission

Anna delivers a warning to Jason, though it is unlikely to deter him from his plans. Josslyn and Vaughn begin their latest assignment by checking into the Five Poppies Resort, where Britt is currently hiding and facing another threat.

Alexis considers a move that will challenge her legal expertise. Meanwhile, Tracy expresses her disappointment in Cody, a reaction that hits him harder than expected. The day sets the stage for multiple intersecting storylines that will unfold throughout the week.

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 – Arrest orders and confrontations

Drew and Willow cross paths, leading to an interaction that could have wider implications. Jason reaches out to Alexis for assistance, while Carly confronts Marco in what is expected to be a tense exchange.

Chase is tasked with arresting someone whom he may not want to execute. Emma shows determination, taking steps toward a goal of her own. Shifting alliances and rising tensions begin to push key characters toward decisive actions.

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 – Britt reprimanded and Drew’s declaration

Britt is reprimanded for her actions. Anna seeks vital information from Brennan, pressing him for answers. Willow has an extended conversation with Elizabeth.

Rocco steps in to reassure Gio during a challenging moment. Drew makes a surprising declaration, which could influence his ongoing plans and relationships. This episode delivers both emotional moments and strategic moves that will ripple forward.

Thursday, August 14, 2025 – Strategies, confidences, and advice

Dante and Brook Lynn join forces to strategize about their next steps. Michael offers encouraging words to Gio, possibly bolstering his confidence. Stella advises Kai to pursue Trina despite their current split.

Chase confides in Willow, sharing important information. Molly attempts to reason with Drew, hoping to alter his course of action. Connections between characters deepen as personal and professional motives overlap.

Friday, August 15, 2025 – Jason’s mission and Drew’s manipulation

Jason embarks on a determined mission, setting his sights on a specific goal. Isaiah seeks guidance from Felicia. Joss experiences frustration over an undisclosed issue. Curtis is visibly shaken, potentially tied to recent tensions with Drew.

Meanwhile, Drew finds another opportunity to manipulate Michael, furthering his agenda. The week closes with heightened stakes and storylines poised to escalate further.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.