"what they do with it": Sydney Sweeney unravels the Bond girl rumors for the first time

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Sydney Sweeney attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney has finally addressed the James Bond chatter and chose her words carefully. In a Power of Women conversation tied to her boxing biopic Christy, covered by Variety on October 27, 2025, Sydney Sweeney paused when asked about “Bond girl” talk, then said she is,

“excited and curious to see what they do with it.”

She added that any decision would “depend on the script,” and joked she might “have more fun as James Bond” than as a supporting character. Sydney Sweeney’s remarks land as Amazon MGM guides the next 007 era, with the writing assignment set and development moving in measured steps.

Where Sydney Sweeney said it and what the actress said about "Bond" role

The exchange happened during a Power of Women cover interview while Sydney Sweeney was promoting Christy. In the same conversation, she highlighted a domestic-violence nonprofit as her chosen cause. As per the Variety report, Sydney Sweeney said,

“I can’t. [Seven-second pause.] I don’t know. [Ten-second pause.] To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumors, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it,”

Sydney Sweeney also remarked,

“Depends on the script,...I think I’d have more fun as James Bond.”

The stop-start cadence underscored that Sydney Sweeney did not confirm any offer. It framed her comments as careful interest. The interview tied back to Christy, which Sydney Sweeney produced and stars in, and to the way she is choosing projects. That is the context for the Bond question and the answer.

So, what are the “Bond girl” rumors? Has anything been decided

Industry chatter linked Sydney Sweeney’s rising profile to Bond 26 during the summer and into the fall. There is no official casting for a “Bond girl,” and there is no lead actor chosen for 007. That is the present status.

Development sits within a new structure. A joint venture closed earlier this year placed creative control with Amazon MGM, while the longtime custodians stepped back. That shift explains why most casting talk is still forward-looking. As per the About Amazon report dated February 20, 2025, producer Michael G. Wilson stated,

“With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future,”

And producer Barbara Broccoli commented,

“With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects”

Those remarks outline the handover. On timing, reporting indicates the 007 search begins after Dune: Part Three wraps. That implies any chemistry reads for other roles would come later. The expected profile points to a relatively unknown British actor. None of that places Sydney Sweeney in or out. It explains why she would wait to see the script.

Bond 26: What is officially confirmed

Writing: Steven Knight is set to write the script for the next film. This was announced alongside the note that development continues under Amazon MGM.

Direction and producing: Denis Villeneuve will direct. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing through Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films. Tanya Lapointe serves as executive producer. As per the About Amazon report dated June 25, 2025, Denis Villeneuve stated,

“To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come.”

Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, Mike Hopkins added,

“James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers,”

While Pascal and Heyman said they were “lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.” Those quotes establish the creative team’s direction and tone.

Stay tuned for more updates.