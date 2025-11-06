Type keyword(s) to search

What’s new on Netflix in November 2025? In Your Dreams, Stranger Things 5: Volume 1, and more

An exhaustive list of all the shows and movies that is set to be added to Netflix’s streaming platform, with Thanksgiving and Christmas movies to bring in the holiday cheers, as well as much-anticipated shows like Stranger Things
posted by Alokita Raichaudhuri
Thursday 11/6/2025 at 9:22PM EST
  • Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton from Stranger Things. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)
    Throughout the month of November 2025, Netflix subscribers will be spoiled for choice with all the new and old movies and TV shows coming on the streaming platform. One of the most anticipated releases of the month is Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of the Mary Shelley classic Frankenstein, starring actors like Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi.

    A much-anticipated show that will premiere its episodes is The Beast in Me, and alongside that, various comedy specials will also find their way to the platform.

    The hit show Stranger Things, which first premiered in 2016, will also release the first half of its final season, season 5. In addition to these, for the upcoming holiday season, various Christmas movies will also be added.

    Every movie and show that is set to premiere on Netflix in November 2025

    November 1

    • A Very Vintage Christmas

    • Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

    • Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

    • Baby Driver

    • Back to the Future

    • Back to the Future Part II

    • Back to the Future Part III

    • Broadchurch: Seasons 1 – 3

    • Charlie’s Angels

    • Crazy Rich Asians

    • Dear Santa

    • Doctor Sleep

    • Don’t Worry Darling

    • Dr. Dolittle

    • Dr. Dolittle 2

    • Elvis

    • Frances Ha

    • Game Night

    • Happy Christmas

    • The Hangover

    • The Hangover: Part II

    • The Hangover: Part III

    • I Know What You Did Last Summer

    • In the Heights

    • Isn’t It Romantic

    • Judas and the Black Messiah

    • Just Mercy

    • The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

    • Life of the Party

    • The Little Things

    • Merry Liddle Christmas

    • The Nun II

    • Ocean’s 8

    • Paddington 2

    • The Patriot

    • Ready Player One

    • Tenet

    • This Is the End

    • Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

    • The Way Back

    • Wonka

    November 2

     

    • King Richard
    • The Outfit

    November 3

    • Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches
    • In Waves and War

    November 4

    • Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
    • Minx: Seasons 1-2
    • Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2

    November 5

    • Election
    • Heweliusz
    • Just Alice

    November 6

    • The Bad Guys: Breaking In
    • Bride Wars
    • Death by Lightning
    • The Vince Staples Show: Season 2

    November 7

    • A Holiday Engagement
    • As You Stood By
    • Baramulla
    • Christmas in the Heartland
    • Frankenstein
    • Groom & Two Brides
    • Labyrinth
    • Mango
    • My Dad’s Christmas Date

    November 8

     

    • Countdown: Jake vs. Tank
    • The Emoji Movie

    November 10

     

    • Marines
    • Sesame Street: Volume 1

    November 11

     

    • Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
    • No Sleep ‘til Christmas
    • Same Time, Next Christmas

    November 12

    • A Merry Little Ex-Mas
    • Being Eddie
    • Dynamite Kiss
    • Eloá the Hostage: Live on TV
    • Mrs Playmen
    • Selling The OC: Season 4

    November 13

     

    • The Beast in Me
    • Delhi Crime: Season 3
    • Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1
    • Koati: Season 1
    • Last Samurai Standing
    • Moulin Rouge!
    • The Sandlot
    • Tee Yai: Born To Be Bad
    • Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4

    November 14

     

    • The Crystal Cuckoo
    • In Your Dreams
    • Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis
    • Lefter: The Story of The Ordinarius
    • Nouvelle Vague

    November 15

     

    • A Royal Date for Christmas
    • A Sprinkle of Christmas
    • A Vineyard Christmas
    • Becoming Santa
    • Christmas Casanova
    • Everybody’s Fine
    • Just Like a Christmas Movie
    • Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade
    • Royally Yours, This Christmas

    November 17

     

    • Blue Beetle
    • Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 12
    • Selena y Los Dinos
    • Zodiac

    November 18

    • Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That

    November 19

     

    • The Carman Family Deaths
    • Champagne Problems
    • Envious: Season 3
    • The Son of a Thousand Men

    November 20

     

    • A Man on the Inside: Season 2
    • The Follies
    • The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 8
    • Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 4

    November 21

     

    • Marry Christmas
    • Mistletoe Mixup
    • One Shot with Ed Sheeran
    • Train Dreams

    November 24

     

    • Missing: Dead or Alive?: Season 2
    • Santa Bootcamp

    November 25

    • Is It Cake? Holiday: Season 2

    November 26

     

    • Jingle Bell Heist
    • Stranger Things 5: Volume 1

    November 27

    • Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

    November 28

     

    • Left-Handed Girl
    • The Stringer: The Man Who Took the Photo

    Stay tuned for more updates.

