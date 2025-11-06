What’s new on Netflix in November 2025? In Your Dreams, Stranger Things 5: Volume 1, and more
An exhaustive list of all the shows and movies that is set to be added to Netflix’s streaming platform, with Thanksgiving and Christmas movies to bring in the holiday cheers, as well as much-anticipated shows like Stranger Things
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton from Stranger Things. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)
Throughout the month of November 2025, Netflix subscribers will be spoiled for choice with all the new and old movies and TV shows coming on the streaming platform. One of the most anticipated releases of the month is Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of the Mary Shelley classic Frankenstein, starring actors like Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi.
A much-anticipated show that will premiere its episodes is The Beast in Me, and alongside that, various comedy specials will also find their way to the platform.
The hit show Stranger Things, which first premiered in 2016, will also release the first half of its final season, season 5. In addition to these, for the upcoming holiday season, various Christmas movies will also be added.
Every movie and show that is set to premiere on Netflix in November 2025