What’s new on Netflix in November 2025? In Your Dreams, Stranger Things 5: Volume 1, and more

Throughout the month of November 2025, Netflix subscribers will be spoiled for choice with all the new and old movies and TV shows coming on the streaming platform. One of the most anticipated releases of the month is Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of the Mary Shelley classic Frankenstein, starring actors like Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi.

A much-anticipated show that will premiere its episodes is The Beast in Me, and alongside that, various comedy specials will also find their way to the platform.

The hit show Stranger Things, which first premiered in 2016, will also release the first half of its final season, season 5. In addition to these, for the upcoming holiday season, various Christmas movies will also be added.

Every movie and show that is set to premiere on Netflix in November 2025

November 1

A Very Vintage Christmas

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Baby Driver

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Broadchurch: Seasons 1 – 3

Charlie’s Angels

Crazy Rich Asians

Dear Santa

Doctor Sleep

Don’t Worry Darling

Dr. Dolittle

Dr. Dolittle 2

Elvis

Frances Ha

Game Night

Happy Christmas

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

I Know What You Did Last Summer

In the Heights

Isn’t It Romantic

Judas and the Black Messiah

Just Mercy

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Life of the Party

The Little Things

Merry Liddle Christmas

The Nun II

Ocean’s 8

Paddington 2

The Patriot

Ready Player One

Tenet

This Is the End

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

The Way Back

Wonka

November 2

King Richard

The Outfit

November 3

Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches

In Waves and War

November 4

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things

Minx: Seasons 1-2

Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2

November 5

Election

Heweliusz

Just Alice

November 6

The Bad Guys: Breaking In

Bride Wars

Death by Lightning

The Vince Staples Show: Season 2

November 7

A Holiday Engagement

As You Stood By

Baramulla

Christmas in the Heartland

Frankenstein

Groom & Two Brides

Labyrinth

Mango

My Dad’s Christmas Date

November 8

Countdown: Jake vs. Tank

The Emoji Movie

November 10

Marines

Sesame Street: Volume 1

November 11

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

No Sleep ‘til Christmas

Same Time, Next Christmas

November 12

A Merry Little Ex-Mas

Being Eddie

Dynamite Kiss

Eloá the Hostage: Live on TV

Mrs Playmen

Selling The OC: Season 4

November 13

The Beast in Me

Delhi Crime: Season 3

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1

Koati: Season 1

Last Samurai Standing

Moulin Rouge!

The Sandlot

Tee Yai: Born To Be Bad

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4

November 14

The Crystal Cuckoo

In Your Dreams

Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis

Lefter: The Story of The Ordinarius

Nouvelle Vague

November 15

A Royal Date for Christmas

A Sprinkle of Christmas

A Vineyard Christmas

Becoming Santa

Christmas Casanova

Everybody’s Fine

Just Like a Christmas Movie

Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade

Royally Yours, This Christmas

November 17

Blue Beetle

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 12

Selena y Los Dinos

Zodiac

November 18

Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That

November 19

The Carman Family Deaths

Champagne Problems

Envious: Season 3

The Son of a Thousand Men

November 20

A Man on the Inside: Season 2

The Follies

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 8

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 4

November 21

Marry Christmas

Mistletoe Mixup

One Shot with Ed Sheeran

Train Dreams

November 24

Missing: Dead or Alive?: Season 2

Santa Bootcamp

November 25

Is It Cake? Holiday: Season 2

November 26

Jingle Bell Heist

Stranger Things 5: Volume 1

November 27

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

November 28

Left-Handed Girl

The Stringer: The Man Who Took the Photo

