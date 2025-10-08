What role did Nicolas Bechtel play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Nicolas Bechtel portrayed Prince Spencer (Image via Instagram/ @nickyisboss)

On the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Nicolas Bechtel portrays the role of Prince Spencer. The character of Prince Spencer was introduced in 2006, and over the years, quite a few actors played the role.

In 2013, Nicolas Bechtel stepped into the role, succeeding Davin Ransom. However, in 2020, Nicolas stepped down from the role, and the following year, in 2021, the character was taken over by Nicholas Chavez, who was last seen playing the character of Prince Spencer on General Hospital.

Here’s everything to know about the character of Prince Spencer on General Hospital

Prince Spencer is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. The character was introduced in 2006 by twins, Caden & Nicholas Laughlin. He is the son of Courtney Matthews and Nikolas Cassadine. Prince Spencer's early life began on February 20, 2006, marked by his C-section birth as his mother, Courtney Matthews, was dying from a plague.

Though his father was Nikolas Cassadine, Jasper "Jax" Jacks fraudulently claimed paternity, naming him John Michael Jacks. After Courtney's death, Jax raised him until the truth was revealed at his baptism.

Further on General Hospital, Nikolas took custody and renamed him Spencer Alexi Nikolayovich Cassadine. His first year was quickly followed by a harrowing kidnapping by his nanny and subsequent theft by Helena Cassadine before Nikolas rescued him in January 2007.

Later on General Hospital, Spencer's life was again shattered when his stepmother, Emily Quartermaine, was murdered. Nikolas then struggled with a tumor-induced depression before ultimately committing to raising his son.

Furthermore, as a boarding school student in Europe, Spencer required his grandmother, Laura's, attention after sustaining a skiing injury. Upon his return to Port Charles, he demonstrated maturity by confronting Ava Jerome for actions deemed disrespectful to his father's memory.

A marked incident of his youthful defiance occurred when he illegally tampered with the mayoral election machinery to aid his grandmother's campaign. This misconduct became leverage for Valentin Cassadine, forcing Spencer to leave the country for his safety.

Further on General Hospital, the most significant event was when it was revealed that his father, Nikolas, was alive. Spencer expressed intense anger at Nikolas for his three-year self-imposed absence.

However, this anger was later exposed as part of a conspiracy with his father to manipulate Ava into a divorce. In 2021, Spencer returned to Port Charles, orchestrating a series of unsettling harassment attempts against Ava while concurrently beginning a relationship with Trina Robinson under the false name "Victor."

Anyhow, later on General Hospital, he revealed his true identity, and Trina was left stunned. However, they continued their relationship and became one of Port Charles’ most beloved couples, sparking the ship name Sprina.

Spencer is currently presumed dead, as in Paris, after he and Esme Prince fell into the River Seine; he was not found anywhere, thus leading to the fact that he might be dead.

However, General Hospital loves bringing people back from the dead. The possibilities of his return are endless. However, this is not confirmed by any source.

Catch the latest episode of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu