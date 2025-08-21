What role did Joshua Hoffman play on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character details explored

A still of actor Joshua Hoffman (Images via Facebook/JoshuaHoffman)

Actor Joshua Hoffman played the role of Ridge Forrester Junior, or RJ, on CBS’s daytime soap, The Bold and The Beautiful, from 2023 to 2024. The character was the only child of Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester, and was shown to be an influencer as well as a junior designer at Forrester Creations.

Hoffman first made an appearance on the show in April, 2023. He returned to Los Angeles and ended up being offered the position of Junior Designer by his father, but he declined it.

Joshua Hoffman’s character was written out of the opening credits as well as the storyline in October 2024.

Details explored of actor Joshua Hoffman’s portrayal of Ridge Forrester Junior on The Bold and The Beautiful

In April 2023, RJ came to Los Angeles from Europe and ended up surprising his parents, Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester.

His parents were elated to see him after a long hiatus and were even happier to learn that he had been supporting himself financially by working as an influencer.

Ridge Forrester seemed to be overwhelmed to meet his son and told him that, since he had a knack for designing and had made stunning designer clothes in the past, he would be open to hiring RJ as a Junior Designer in Forrester Creations.

However, RJ turned the job offer down and said that he wanted to independently build his own career from scratch.

Actor Joshua Hoffman’s portrayal of RJ came with a lot of critical acclaim from fans and viewers alike, and he was made to be a part of several important storylines on The Bold and The Beautiful.

The plot revealed that one of the main reasons why RJ had left for Europe was that he did not wish to entangle himself in the drama between the Forrester and the Logan families.

Hope Logan was also elated when RJ returned to the city and warmly welcomed him. However, Thomas Forrester, RJ’s sibling, was the only one who did not wish to associate himself with RJ since he blamed him for destroying Brooke and Ridge’s marriage.

However, Taylor Hayes later made sure that Thomas and RJ reconciled and buried the hatchet on their issues.

One of the major storylines written around RJ’s character, played by Actor Joshua Hoffman, was Zende Forrester and RJ’s clash in the Forrester Creations company.

He felt that he was being sidelined by Ridge and confronted him about how Ridge favored RJ over Zende because he was the only son of Brooke and Ridge.

Things continued to be tense between the two brothers; however, they blew out of proportion when Zende had secretly asked Luna Nozawa out on a date and tried to kiss her, even though he knew that Luna was RJ’s partner.

Though RJ tried to distance Luna from Zende, she once ended up taking drugs and got intimate with Zende while hallucinating that it was RJ. Upon finding out the details, RJ lashed out at Zende.

Actor Joshua Hoffman was written out of the show in October 2024, and the cast, crew, and production of the show have yet to give details or comment on any possible return of him as RJ on The Bold and The Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.







