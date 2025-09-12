What role did James Scott play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

James Scott aka EJ DiMera (Image via NBC Network)

On the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, James Scott played the role of EJ DiMera, a villainous character from 2006 to 2014. Although the character of EJ DiMera was first introduced on the soap opera in 1997, it was James Scott who eventually brought the role to life as a grown-up. James’s portrayal of EJ strongly shaped the character’s storyline, as he was the one who first portrayed the character. EJ is a villainous character on the soap opera, one who has been involved in several unusual activities and is often defined by his questionable choices.

Anyhow, James later left Salem to pursue other opportunities in the industry and eventually the role was taken over by Daniel Feuerriegel in 2021, who is the one currently portraying the character.

Here’s everything to know about James Scott’s portrayal of EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives

James Scott, known for his portrayal of EJ DiMera on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, from 2006 to 2014. EJ DiMera is the son of Susan Banks and Stefano DiMera. The character has met with a challenging life since his birth. Anyhow, in 2006, EJ comes to Salem and is a neighbour to Sammy Brady. Initially, Sami was charmed by him, but when she discovered that he was the one causing inconvenience to her family, she distanced herself from him.

Further on Days of Our Lives, EJ’s connection with Stefano was revealed. Thus, stirring tensions in Salem. Anyhow, EJ has been a mastermind behind several shady schemes that have put some lives in danger; for instance, when John Black got shot, EJ was behind it all. Further, one of the major storylines, which also became an important part of a more recent storyline was about how EJ had manipulated Sami into sleeping with him, an event that ultimately resulted in the birth of Johnny and Allison.

Later on Days of Our Lives, EJ became a central character in several major storylines, which involved his notorious activities, like kidnapping Sydney, manipulating Steve Johnson, switching babies and even running for Mayor. EJ had a strained relationship with his father, Stefano and thus the two of them were often seen disagreeing on situations. However, fans got to see EJ’s other side through his romantic and deep affection for Sami Brady.

Though initially on Days of Our Lives, EJ used Sami for his schemes and motives, after she gave birth to Johnny and Allison, he became affectionate towards her and married her. However, in a twisted plotline, ot was discovered that though Allison and Johnny are twins, they have different fathers. Lucas Horton was the father of Allison, whereas EJ was the father of Johnny.

Anyhow, the character's story came to an end in 2014, when he was shot by his bodyguard on the orders of Clyde Weston, leaving everyone in shock. Though at the morgue Kristen had injected him, which magically cured him and further it was revealed that the EJ is alive indeed.

About James Scott



James Scott is an English actor born in Jesmond, Newcastle, on January 14, 1979. The actor is best known for his portrayal of EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives and Etan Cambias on All My Children. In 2014, James Scott left Salem (Days of Our Lives) to pursue other opportunities in the industry.

