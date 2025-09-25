What remarks did Mel Owens make in a podcast? The Golden Bachelor star faces premiere backlash over ageist comments

Mel Owens from The Golden Bachelor (Image via Getty)

The Golden Bachelor season 2, starring 66-year-old Mel Owens, premiered on September 24, 2025, featuring a lineup of single ladies vying to win over the bachelor’s heart.

However, unlike traditional introductions, these contestants confronted Mel about the ageist comments he made during a podcast in the summer of 2025.

On June 4, 2025, MGoBlue Podcasts released an episode with Mel Owens, in which The Golden Bachelor spoke about how he ended up on the show.

While discussing the scouting process, Mel recalled being asked about his preferences, to which he replied:



“So, I just said 45 to 60, just being honest. And then the process went, and I was selected, right? And then we had lunch with the executive producer. I said, ‘You know, if they’re over 60 or over, I’m cutting them.’”



Later in the podcast, he recalled telling the producer that the women had to be “fit” because he liked to stay in shape.

Additionally, the bachelor wanted them not to scout women with “artificial hips and wigs.”

Mel’s comments surfaced shortly after his casting was announced, drawing major backlash, especially from the participating ladies, who made their feelings known in the season premiere of The Golden Bachelor.

The Golden Bachelor star Mel Owens hoped the women would not judge him based on what they heard







Mel took accountability for his statements in an interview with Glamour, published on August 1, 2025, in which he said that he knew he had upset people by making such comments.



“It was unfair and insensitive, and I have to earn [the trust] back,” he said.



In the premiere of The Golden Bachelor, Mel expressed a similar sentiment, admitting that he “messed up.” However, he hoped that the 23 ladies vying for his heart would give him a chance to redeem himself.

While on his way to the mansion, he said:



“It’s sort of overwhelming. Age doesn’t matter. When they walk out, I’m not thinking age. I’m looking at feelings for connections. It’s the chemistry. I hope these women don’t judge me on what they heard, but they probably do.”



He reiterated his stance, noting that it did not matter how old the women were because “falling in love” would be “magical” regardless.

Mel’s fears came true when several women confronted him about his comments, confessing they were “offended.” Some even wondered if they were wasting their time on the show.

Carla, 62, made her stance clear when she said:



“Just because someone might be 50 doesn’t mean they are more attractive than someone who is 62.”



Diane, 65, also questioned Mel about his interview on the podcast. The Golden Bachelor star replied that he was sorry, admitting that his statements were “unfair” and “unkind.”

Diane agreed to give him another chance but clarified that “attractiveness and spunk” did not end at 60.

Terri, a 71-year-old, arrived with a puppet that asked Mel if he had expected “these women over 60 to look this hot.”

Mel took his cue and apologized once again. Then came Carla, who vowed to break his stereotypes about women over 60.

Alexandra, 67, teased Mel, implying that he would not be able to “handle” her.

After the initial introductions were out of the way, Mel addressed the group and requested a second chance so he could earn their respect.

The ladies were impressed with his openness and remorse and appreciated him for addressing the elephant in the room right away.

Soon after, The Golden Bachelor star began interacting with the women, and by the end of the episode, he sent 10 of them home.

Stay tuned for more updates.