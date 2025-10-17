What new faces have arrived in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless? A look at all the recent arrivals

Lucas Adams, Tamara Braun and Matt Cohen are the latest entrants to The Young and the Restless

Life-altering, unexpected events occupy the current plot of The Young and the Restless. While the Newman heir, Noah, lands in a serious car accident, two new characters have arrived in the soap’s storyline. One is Holden’s former acquaintance, Sienna Bacall, played by Tamara Braun and the other is Detective Burrows, played by Matt Cohen. Both are connected to Noah’s ark.

Meanwhile, Noah’s parents, Nick and Sharon, fear for his survival and are looking for a medical expert. Elsewhere, the other story arcs on The Young and the Restless involve Tessa’s predicament as Mariah rejects her offer to reunite and Cane’s desperation to smooth things over with Lily and their kids.

On one hand, Tessa and Daniel discovered Mariah’s recent criminal attempt and feared for her life. On the other hand, Mariah refused to get out of her psychiatric facility without figuring out her issue, leaving Tessa heartbroken. Meanwhile, Daniel admitted to Danny about holding romantic feelings for Tessa.

Meanwhile, Victor urged Adam to publish an exposé on Colin to defame Cane. In response, Cane hired Phyllis for damage control. On the other hand, Billy decided to side with Jack against Cane, while struggling to accept Jill’s funds for his company with Sally. Elsewhere, Kyle tried to woo Claire again, leaving her irritated by his attempts.

The Young and the Restless: New arrivals in the soap

Tamara Braun as Sienna Bacall

Tuesday, October 14, 2025, saw Claire spending relaxed time with Holden in an LA nightclub. Just then, the owner of the club, Sienna Bacall, played by Tamara Braun, recognized Holden and walked up to their table. Holden introduced Sienna and Claire to each other while enquiring after her business.

Sienna, in return, complimented Claire by calling her Holden’s “refined taste”. Moreover, she alluded to Audra being worse than all women. This piqued Claire’s curiosity and she tried to fish out information from Holden. Later, Tamara’s Sienna was seen calling Claire innocent while Holden called the latter savvy.

As she cornered Holden about not keeping in touch, the latter asked her about Mitch. Sienna admitted to having no idea about Mitch’s current location. The Young and the Restless viewers then saw her advise Claire to stay empowered before leaving. Sienna is slated to make a phone call to Noah and learn from Nick about the accident. Whether Nick’s investigation leads him to Sienna’s role in Noah’s life remains to be seen.

Matt Cohen as Detective Burrows

Thursday, October 16, 2025, on The Young and the Restless, a stranger approaches Nick and Sharon in the hospital. Played by Matt Cohen, the stranger introduced himself as Detective Burrows. He claimed to investigate Noah’s accident, giving the parents an impression of foul play involved in their son’s predicament.

He hinted that Noah’s vehicle was deliberately driven off the road by another car. In the upcoming episode, Burrows may ask for Nick’s phone number to keep him updated on police finds. Hapless Nick and Sharon may trust the detective.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Cohen’s Burrows will likely speak on the phone to an undisclosed person, showing a shady collusion. The character may not be an honest detective and a twist is slated in the coming weeks.

Lucas Adams as Noah Newman

Noah was last portrayed by Rory Gibson between 2021 and 2023. However, Rory’s Noah left Genoa City and the story arc was left hanging. However, Lucas Adams has stepped into the role and is slated to make his onscreen appearance on November 4, 2025. Meanwhile, an uncredited actor is playing the injured and heavily bandaged Noah in a hospital bed.

As per the story arc, Noah met with an accident when his car fell off a ravine. However, questions regarding whether someone drove him off and why he was in a desolate place need answering. Nick will dig for more information about Noah’s condition while reaching out to medical experts to cure his son.

Incidentally, the Y&R is slated for more cast changes in the coming weeks. Actor Roger Howarth of General Hospital fame is slated to appear in the soap in an undisclosed role.

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to watch the new faces portray intriguing roles in the long-running CBS soap.