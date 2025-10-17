The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from October 20 to 24, 2025

Kyle Abbott and Claire Newman (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the episodes of The Young and the Restless airing from October 20 to 24, 2025, Phyllis crashes Christine's bachelorette party and immediately creates trouble. Cane continues to make things right with Devon but his efforts might go in vain. Audra turns to a friend for assistance, leading to an unpredictable new connection.

Tessa makes an unexpected choice involving Daniel, creating waves that could change her current relationships. Kyle’s search for answers leads him down a dangerous new path.

As tension grows in Genoa City, everyone must face hard truths and new chances to start over. Phyllis’s actions reignite old rivalries, while buried secrets begin to surface.

Viewers can expect a thrilling week filled with surprises and strong emotions.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from October 20 to 24, 2025

Monday, October 20: Phyllis crashes the party

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless Nate gets some strange texts. Cricket’s wedding party quickly turns chaotic when Phyllis shows up uninvited and ready to cause trouble.

Old emotions return as Phyllis begins her plan for revenge. Still upset with Christine and Danny, she acts on impulse and makes a bold move that sets up even more drama ahead.

Tuesday, October 21: Cane tries to make amends

Cane is forced to deal with the results of his past mistakes as he tries to fix his relationship with Devon. But earning Devon's trust again will probably be a lot harder than Cane thinks it will be.

Tessa lets her emotions completely guide her, which leads to a shocking and very passionate kiss with Daniel that completely surprises both of them.

Meanwhile, Phyllis decides to take another big risk. This gamble could either help her finally get the revenge she wants or it could completely ruin her good name and status in Genoa City.

Wednesday, October 22: Past mistakes and tough choices

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Sharon and Nick worry about Noah’s recovery after his accident, afraid of what could happen next. Mariah, on the other hand, must face some painful memories from her past that she can’t avoid any longer.

As Daniel struggles with temptation after Tessa’s unexpected kiss, he follows his conscience and makes a hard choice. With so many characters reflecting on past regrets, the future of several relationships could change forever.

Thursday, October 23: New connections and hidden agendas

Nick meets Sienna, a mysterious new woman who might come between him and Sharon. Phyllis surprises Cane once more with a direct confrontation that could either fix things or make them worse.

Kyle grows more determined to learn the truth about Holden. His constant search for answers might help him win Claire back but could also reveal secrets he’s not ready for.

Friday, October 24: Deals and discoveries

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis and Cane find unexpected common ground, but peace in Genoa City never lasts.

Their shaky agreement could fall apart at any time. Kyle keeps pushing Sienna for answers about Holden, unaware his search will uncover shocking truths.

Sally takes a bold stand to defend Audra, proving that loyalty in love and business can be both rewarding and dangerous.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus