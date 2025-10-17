What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for October 17, 2025

Sharon Newman (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, which aired on October 17, 2025, Nick and Sharon worried about Noah after his car accident in Los Angeles. Detective Burrow’s odd behavior made them uneasy, and a brief call from Sienna Bacall only added to their confusion.

In Genoa City, Victoria and Nate dealt with growing tension as Audra’s jealousy flared up again. Meanwhile, Jack and Billy tried to make peace, with Jack hoping Billy could reconnect with their mother, Jill.

By the end of the episode on The Young and the Restless, secrets and suspicions grew stronger. With Sienna acting nervous and Detective Burrow seeming untrustworthy, Noah’s accident appeared far more complicated than anyone first thought.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Friday, October 17, 2025

Nick and Sharon sense something off about Detective Burrow

At the hospital, Nick and Sharon waited nervously for news about Noah after his late-night car crash. When Detective Burrow arrived, his questions quickly made them uneasy. He asked why Noah was driving on that road and hinted he might be at fault.

Nick grew angry, thinking Burrow was blaming his son, but the detective claimed he was just gathering facts. Still, his refusal to share the witness’s name and lack of proper ID worried Sharon. The couple agreed that something felt off about him.

Later, Burrow stepped outside and made a secret call, saying he told Nick and Sharon what “they agreed on.” It was clear he wasn’t trustworthy. Possibly not even a real detective and when he shared Nick’s number with someone else, the situation seemed even more suspicious.

Sienna’s cryptic phone call leaves Nick suspicious

Back in the hospital room, Noah’s phone rang, and Nick saw the name “Sienna Bacall.” When he answered, Sienna was shocked to hear about Noah’s accident. She said she was a friend and asked if he was okay, but quickly hung up before Nick could ask more questions.

Nick found her behavior strange since she didn’t seem truly concerned. While Sharon comforted Noah by reciting the states alphabetically, Nick unlocked his son’s phone, hoping to find answers about what happened in Los Angeles.

He tried calling Sienna again, but she didn’t pick up and seemed nervous. Her reaction only made Nick more suspicious of her connection to Noah and what led to his crash.

Victoria and Nate’s close moment stirs Audra’s jealousy

In Genoa City on The Young and the Restless, Nate ran into Audra while out jogging. Their short chat showed some leftover tension, especially when Victoria arrived. After hearing about Noah’s accident, Audra looked worried, but Victoria asked to talk to Nate alone.

Victoria told Nate more about the accident, and he tried to comfort her, leading to a close moment between them. When Audra came back for her forgotten bag, she saw how close they were and looked upset.

The Abbott brothers discuss family and business peace

At the jazz lounge, Jack met Billy to talk about business issues and family problems. Billy said he had cut ties with Cane and wanted to get along better with Jack, though some tension remained.

Jack explained he had contacted Jill to warn her about Cane but also hoped she could fix her strained relationship with Billy. Billy doubted that could happen, saying too much had gone wrong, but Jack believed time might help heal things.

Before leaving, Jack found out Abbott Communications had a new investor. Billy kept quiet about it, and it was Jill, holding on to one last secret. As the week ended, the mystery around Noah’s accident grew, with Sienna’s lies, Burrow’s deceit, and family secrets stirring up more drama in Genoa City.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.