What is The Young and the Restless fame Eric Braeden's net worth? Everything you need to know

The Young and the Restless fame Eric Braeden is a German-American actor and former athlete with an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The actor is best known for his portrayal of Victor Newman on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless.

Eric introduced the role of Victor Newman on Young and Restless in 1980, and has been a staple character on the show ever since. Though Victor is a conniving businessman who spends most of his time plotting against his enemies, particularly the Abbotts, the character has also been presented as loyal.

Here’s everything to know about Eric Braeden from The Young and the Restless

Eric Braeden was born as Hans-Jörg Gudegast on April 3, 1941, in Bredenbek, Germany. Before setting foot in acting, Eric was fascinated with sports and was a famous athlete. He excelled in sports like discus, javelin, and shot put.

Eric participated in track and field with the German National Team and secured the 1958 championship. Further, when Eric moved to the United States, he played soccer for Maccabee Los Angeles and won the 1973 National Challenge Cup title.

Eric Braeden married his college sweetheart, Dale Russell, on October 8, 1966; together they have a son, Christian Gudegast, who is a writer, director, and producer.

Eric’s breakthrough was when he starred as Captain Hans Dietrich on the World War II television series The Rat Patrol. However, Eric is best known for his portrayal of Victor Newman on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. His portrayal of Victor Newman has won him several awards and garnered even more nominations.

In 1998, Eric was presented with his first Daytime Emmy Award in the category – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He has also won the People's Choice Award in 1992, Soap Opera Digest Award in 1989, 1990, and again in 2001. In 2007, Eric Braeden was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Apart from The Young and the Restless, Eric has been a part of several other Entertainment projects like How I Met Your Mother, Hawaii Five-0, Mission: Impossible, Wonder Woman, Gunsmoke, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Man Who Came Back, Escape from the Planet of the Apes, Meet the Deedles, Operation Eichmann, and many more

Here’s everything to know about Victor Newman’s current story arc on The Young and the Restless

Victor Newman is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. The character was introduced in 1980 by Eric Braeden and has been a central character ever since.

The current story arc of the character revolves around forming alliances with other local businesspeople from Genoa to protect their industries.

Since the arrival of Cane Ashby in Genoa, Victor remains deeply involved in safeguarding Newman Enterprises while also keeping a close watch on his children’s ambitions and rivalries. His sharp instincts and commanding presence continue to make him a force to be reckoned with in Genoa City, as he balances corporate battles with personal drama. Even now, Victor Newman’s storylines reflect his enduring influence, proving he is still the ultimate power player on the show.

