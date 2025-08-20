What happened when Kal met Sarover’s family on Love is Blind: UK Season 2 episode 8? Details explored

Sarover and her mother, Bali, from Love is Blind: UK season 2 (Image via Instagram/@saroveraujla)

Love is Blind: UK Season 2 premiered on August 13, 2025. It saw a new set of contestants entering the pods, hoping to find their forever love. After they got engaged in the pods, they were revealed the faces of their fiancés. Then they went on a vacation in Cyprus, where they got to know each other better.

Episode 8 was titled Walking Away, and it documented the couples getting used to real life as they moved back to the UK and started living together. It saw some of them meeting their partner's family, while some had a fallout.

Kal met Sarover's mom and sister, who were skeptical about the speed of their connection at first. However, after the duo told them about their ambitions together, they were assured.

What went down during Kal's meeting with Sarover's family members in Love is Blind: UK season 2 episode 8?

Before meeting with Sarover's mom and sister, Kal told the cameras that he was scared of getting a "grilling" from them. But he believed that their approval was important for their wedding and their marriage. When he met them, the first thing Sarover's mom, Bali, asked was what was so unique about Sarover that made him choose her.

He said that he had never dated a southern girl before, so he liked the southern accent she had. He said it was "new and exciting" for him. He said they were also similar in many ways, and they both liked fitness.

"But getting married is massive, the commitment," Bali said.

She asked him if he was ready, and Kal said he was because he wanted kids and family. He said he couldn't wait for the wedding night. Sarover then asked them how the process of Love is Blind: UK had been for them. Sharan, her sister, said that it had all happened quickly because usually they got to see her journey in a relationship.

Sarover told her mom that she got overwhelmed when it came to communication, especially with her mom. She understood that Bali was a mom, so she came from a place of concern, but she wanted her to trust her.

"I've never done anything in my life where you feel, 'Whoa, Sarover's off the rails' or 'What's Sarover doing?' or questioning any decision I've ever made," she added.

She said her mom's communication style came off as someone who didn't trust her. She said her decision was real, and she really was going ahead with it. She asked her mom to trust them and trust their process. Sarover said in a Love is Blind: UK confessional that she received a lot of messages from her mom, and the outcome could be that all her family's "fears and anxieties" get overwhelming.

She said that while her family's approval was important to them, she was ready to put her connection with Kal first, even without their approval. She then explained to Bali that she also took the traditional route of dating, but while doing so, she dated with her head and never with her heart.

Kal said that they got along well and enjoyed each other's company, and added that he had spoken about things with Sarover that he had never told anyone. He said that there was no scientific formula for a successful marriage, even people who date for a long time could fail at it.

He said there was a foundation to their relationship because of which he was with her. After their meeting, Bali came to a confessional to say that Kal had impressed her and that she was surprised. She then held Kal and Saorver's hands and gave them her blessing.

