What happened to Steve Martin's Oliver Putnam on Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Premiere?

A scene from Only Murders in the Building Season 5 (Image via YouTube/@Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 is the ongoing season of the comedy crime drama series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. It follows three amateur detectives who use their podcast to solve crimes in their building.

Season 5 premiered in the United States on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, with three episodes releasing simultaneously. The following episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays at midnight PT / 3 am ET.

By the end of Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Charles, Mabel, and Oliver solve Sazz Pataki’s murder case. Oliver gets married to Loretta, his talented but eccentric girlfriend, and the very next day, the building’s doorman turns up dead in the fountain.

Season 5 picks up the story right after the discovery, with the trio diving into their investigation despite the murder being initially ruled as an accident.

Meanwhile, Loretta moves to New Zealand to film her television show, taking the newly-wed relationship long distance. While seeing her off, Oliver does promise her that he will soon move in with her, even though it means he will have to leave his best friends behind.

Similar to the previous seasons, Only Murders in the Building Season 5 comprises 10 episodes, and each episode runs approximately 26–40 minutes. The show has been widely praised by viewers and critics alike.

On the film and television review platform Rotten Tomatoes, Season 5 holds an impressive 96% “fresh” critic score, while the audience score also stands strong at 96%, highlighting its consistent popularity and quality storytelling.

How are the trio in Only Murders in the Building season 5?

And so the investigations BEGINS. 🔎 Watch the Season 5 three-episode premiere of #OMITB now on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/gXyH2psU9q — Only Murders in the Building 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) September 9, 2025

In Only Murders in the Building Season 5, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) face new challenges as they balance personal growth with solving another shocking murder at the Arconia. Mabel has become more self-assured as a West Tower resident and podcast producer, and her changing manner reflects her maturity. When her old friend Althea "The" (Beanie Feldstein) arrives at the Arconia, her mental stability is put to the test.

Charles struggles with feelings of being left behind as his friends thrive, exploring online dating and confronting his pattern of being drawn to morally complex women like Sofia and Jan.

Oliver, who recently married Loretta (played by Meryl Streep), reflects on his values and tries to strike a balance between his relationship and his close friendships as he gets used to life as a non-traditional long-distance newlywed.

The series' core is the trio's friendship, which skillfully combines humor, emotional depth, and mystery despite their individual journeys. The opening of Season 5 of the show is one of its most touching and enjoyable of the series because of their easy chemistry, humorous banter, and collaborative investigations have peaked over the years.

How to stream Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 is streaming exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., with the first three episodes having dropped on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. New episodes will release weekly every Tuesday through October 28, 2025.

Hulu offers multiple tiered plans:

The basic plan starts at $9.99 per month with ads, which includes access to all seasons of Only Murders in the Building.

The premium plan, which usually costs about $18.99 a month, is an option if viewers want to avoid advertisements.

Additionally, Hulu is available as part of Disney+ bundle options:

The monthly cost of a Disney+ and ad-supported Hulu package is about $10.99.

The monthly cost of a Disney+ and Hulu Premium combo (ad-free) is approximately $19.99.

Also, Hulu usually gives new users a 30-day free trial, which is a great way to watch Only Murders in the Building Season 5 in its entirety without having to pay for it right away.

