What happened to Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital? Character’s fate explored

Leslie Charleson as Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital

Monica Quartermaine, one of the legendary characters of General Hospital, is no more. Monica’s exit arc played out after Jason discovered her unresponsive on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. He informed Tracy before notifying the authorities.

Jason and Tracy were seen grieving the Quartermaine matriarch in an intimate dialog. Incidentally, Monica actor, Leslie Charleson, passed away on January 12, 2025.

Meanwhile, the other story arcs taking prominence on General Hospital include Drew’s shootout investigation and Britt’s return to town.

While Willow and Michael’s lives are directly impacted by Drew’s situation, the latter is trying to pin the blame on Michael to win Willow’s affections back.

To add to the chaos, Sonny planted fake evidence on Drew connected to Judge Herrin’s death.

On the other hand, Britt’s unexpected return has shaken up Port Charles. While Dante and Lulu are disturbed because of her effect on Rocco, Obrecht is furious with her for letting her grieve alone.

Elsewhere on the long-running ABC soap, Josslyn and Vaughn are facing a break up due to professional bindings.

General Hospital: How did Monica’s exit arc play out?

Monica was presumed to be resting in her room for months due to declining health. While Brook Lynn, Tracy, Jason and the Quartermaine children were visiting her room off-screen, she was not seen onscreen since December 2023.

Moreover, any vital decision related to the Quartermaines, arrived at by Monica, were being relayed by Tracy to the rest of the townspeople and the audience.

On September 17, 2025, Scout arrived in Q-mansion to get blessings from Monica on the first day of her school, as per a tradition followed by the matriarch.

Moreover, Wiley also wanted to meet his great-grandmother before his first day. As such, Brook Lynn took the two kids to meet Monica in her room and get her good luck wishes.

Later, Monica called Jason and explained that she had so far kept Drew’s shootout news from Monica.

She tasked Jason with breaking the disturbing news to the matriarch and Jason left to comply right away.

However, the henchman returned red-eyed and somber. He informed Tracy that Monica was unresponsive.

While Tracy refused to believe the truth, Jason explained how she was cold and had no pulse. He supposed that she passed away peacefully in her sleep.

He then alerted the authorities and doctors. The Sheriff arrived, while the paramedics announced Monica dead.

They also notified the family about the funeral home’s actions. Meanwhile, Jason hugged a grieving Tracy.

After controlling his tears before Monica’s photo in the living room, Jason joined Tracy in the hallway.

The General Hospital fans witnessed the two going down memory lane as Tracy remembered her clashes with her sister-in-law.

On the other hand, Jason lamented losing his memory and forgetting his past with Monica. In response, Tracy offered to tell him about his childhood times with Monica.

They discussed Monica’s hurt at Alan’s affair and Jason’s birth. However, she later took to the child as her own.

Incidentally, as per the General Hospital storyline, the last people Monica presumably saw before her death were Brook Lynn, Scout and Wiley.

A glimpse at passing away of General Hospital legend, Leslie Charleson

Leslie Ann Charleson stepped into the role of Monica in 1977 and played it till her last appearance in 2023. She was temporarily replaced when she sustained injuries in 2018 and had to stay away from the soap.

She moved to a recurring status since 2010 and appeared intermittently after her injuries.

Her multiple falls severely affected her mobility reducing her onscreen appearances on General Hospital. In December 2023, she was seen on a wheelchair in her last onscreen arc in the soap.

While she died on January 12, 2025, TMZ reported the cause of her death after accessing her death certificate in February 13, 2025.

The reports revealed “sequelae of blunt head trauma” to be the cause of her death. This complication resulted from one of her falls leading to head injury.

Continue watching General Hospital as Port Charles pays its last tribute to its stalwart, Monica Quartermaine.