What happened to Maxie Jones on General Hospital? Character’s fate explored

Maxie Jones faints (Image via ABC Network)

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the character of Maxie Jones collapsed while she was applying a cream on the sets of the show, Home & Hearth (a fictional reality TV Show on General Hospital). As seen in the recent episodes, she’s weighing a huge secret of her company, Deception, which has ended up with some seriously dirty money from Sonny Corinthos.

And Maxie’s stuck in the middle, torn between keeping quiet and speaking up, even though both options come with their own kind of trouble.

Here’s everything to know about the character of Maxie Jones from General Hospital

Maxie Jones is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. As seen in the previous episodes of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Brook Lynn Quartermaine found out about Sonny’s dirty money involvement in the brand. Further, she called in Maxie and told her about the whole incident.

Initially, Maxie suggested that she take care of the same on an urgent basis. Another shocking news that came out during their conversation was that Brook Lynn might be the reason behind Rocco learning the truth about himself and the woman who gave him birth, Britt Westbourne.

In the recent scenario, people all around her are pushing her to tell the whole truth and spill everything about Sonny’s dirty money in Deception.

However, Jenz Sidwell is doing everything he can to keep her silent. Jenz learned about Maxie revealing the truth about Sonny’s dirty money at the Metro Court pool and insisted on not revealing the truth.

However, Sidwell suddenly demands front-row seats at Maxie’s live segment on Home & Hearth; something fishy is going down. Further on General Hospital, Maxie’s handed a very specific cream to try out while live on air, and moments later, she collapses right there in front of everyone watching.

Anyhow, speculations suggest, Maxie isn’t going anywhere permanently. Most likely, this fainting episode is a smart way the writers cover Kirsten Storms’ brief break while revving up anticipation for Ryan Paevey’s return as Nathan West.

Who is currently playing Maxie Jones on General Hospital?

Currently, the character of Maxie Jones is temporarily being portrayed by actress Nicole Paggi, who has replaced actress Kirsten Storms, who has been on the show since 2005. Previously, in 2023 and 2024, Nicole also briefly replaced Kirsten when she was away from the screen. Actress Kirsten Storms recently revealed that she is going to take a break from the show as she is moving to Tennessee with her daughter to build a home.

Anyhow, speculations of the show suggest that the recent fainting incident can help with a smooth transition between the two actresses. Also, since the news about Maxie Jones’s dead husband, Nathan West, was confirmed.

What else is happening on Port Charles

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Stella is facing federal fraud investigators while Curtis and Portia recommit to their marriage but get drawn into Stella's legal troubles. At Home & Heart, Brook Lynn struggles with her fractured relationship with Lois. On the other hand, Joss deals with the emotional aftermath of shooting an assassin during a mission with Vaughn.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu

