What happened to Kevin Atwater on Chicago P.D.? Details explored

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater (Image via Instagram/ @laroycehawkins)

In the recent episode of Chicago PD, which aired on October 22, 2025, fans of the series were left wondering about the whereabouts of their favourite character, Kevin Atwater.

After being a mainstay of the Intelligence Unit for over a decade, his absence from a recent episode sparked immediate questions among viewers. Did something happen to the reliable investigator?

Everything to know about Kevin Atwater’s absence from Chicago P.D.

The concern arose during Season 13, Episode 4, titled "Root Cause," which aired on October 22.

Atwater, known not just as one of the Intelligence Unit's most valiant investigators but also as the friendly, empathetic face always willing to lend a helping hand or an open ear to his squad mates, was nowhere to be seen.

The episode moved forward with its gripping storyline, but the reason for Atwater's disappearance from the case was never addressed on screen.

This silence left fans of Chicago PD to fill in the blanks themselves.

The prevailing consensus was a simple one, though rare for the busy Intelligence Unit: Officer Atwater was simply enjoying the rare day off that he so thoroughly deserves.

When a pivotal member of Sgt. Hank Voight's team takes a momentary step back; even if unaddressed, it’s a big deal for those dedicated to the show.

Anyhow, further on Chicago PD, the wait to see him was short-lived. As it was confirmed that the fan-favorite officer would be back on television screens the very next week in Season 13, Episode 5, titled "Miami."

Not only was he returning to duty, but the episode was also confirmed to be an Atwater-focused episode, promising to dive deep into his current state of mind and workload.

LaRoyce Hawkins’ discussion with NBC Insider



Recently, LaRoyce Hawkins, the man behind the character, has continuously shared his excitement over the persistent fan dedication to the show.

"I just love the fact that we're still kicking it, you know, that the fans still thoroughly enjoy themselves every Wednesday night."

Hawkins told NBC Insider. He emphasized the passion, noting that

"Like, the whole city lights up on Wednesday nights now because they know when Chicago is back on, and you can just expect for me to do my best."

Fans can expect Hawkins to continue delivering his best as the season progresses.

Exploring Kevin’s next chapter



Apart from Kevin’s minor absence from the recent episode, Showrunner Gwen Sigan revealed that Atwater is entering a new era of self-discovery, focused on prioritizing his personal needs and future.

For years, Atwater has been characterized by his deep devotion to those around him, often putting his own necessities on the back burner.

Sigan explained that he has spent so many years devoted to my family and to the people around me and making sure everyone's okay.

The new focus will see him grappling with a "contemplative headspace" and a sort of existential reflection.

According to Sigan, the arc is centered on Atwater discovering himself, Sigan exclaimed,

"I think he's in a time of his life where he's sort of discovering maybe there is 'more that I wanted than what I have,' you know?"

This pivot from selfless protector to someone seeking personal fulfillment and charting his "next chapter" marks a major directional change for the officer moving forward.

Catch the latest episode of Chicago PD on NBC.

