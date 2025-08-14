What happened to Ka‘iana in Chief of War Episode 4? Chaos in Hawai‘i and Zamboanga unfolds

Chief of War episode 4 kicked off on Apple TV on August 15, 2025. The episode features two sections, the first belonging to the events in the Hawaiian Islands, and the second, with how Ka'iana has been on Zoboanga.

First things first, the civil war on the Hawaiian Islands is at an all-time high, Kahekili, now setting his eyes towards Hawai'i. It is because the king has just died with his own, Keoua in charge. However, before the king could pass on, he had named Kamehameha the God of War and left all his military at his disposal.

However, Keoua is not of the same belief and thinks that a common-born person can not hold such higher ranks. Thus, he decides to wage a war on Kamehameha's side of the land.

On the other side, Kamehameha, who does not want to fight against Keoua and instead wants to live in peace, is troubled. He turns to the Gods for an answer, but instead, finds wisdom in the words of his wife, Ka'ahumanu.

She was advised not to speak, but couldn't see her husband in distress. Upon her words, he agrees that he shall not start a war against Keoua; however, if the other party causes bloodshed on his land, he will also not back down and come back with a win against him.

Kahekili is hatching a plan of his own. He thinks that it is the perfect time to attach Hawai'i now that it is divided and its future is uncertain under new leadership. However, his chiefs are now questioning his ideas about hunger for blood. Kahekili had completely misinterpreted the prophecy and thinks that it means he shall eliminate all the other royal bloodlines so that his the only one to rule.

Is Ka'iana coming home on the Chief of War episode 4?

Chief of War episode 4 saw that Ka'iana is all set to return to his home in the Hawaiian Islands; however, he finds that his friend Tony has not come back yet.

Thus, he sets out on a mission to free himself. Even though there were many obstacles, one being the fact that a ship for his home was about to sail off, Ka'iana still owed it to his friend to get him back. Vai comes to the rescue and points him in Tony's direction. Here, he finds out that not only Tony, but the entirety of slaves are held, who were being held to serve the Paleskins.

In an attempt to save his friends, Ka'iana frees all of the slaves and then lights the premises on fire. This causes chaos in Zamboanga, with the now freed slaves going after the ones who captured them.

Back home on Chief of War, Kupohi is wooed by Namake. Given that Ka'iana has been gone for his side quest for a long time, it is uncertain if he will return or not. Even though Kupohi had disagreed with Nakae's advances towards her earlier, she finally let him in. As for Heke, he is upset by the whole deal because this would mean that everyone has accepted that Ka'iana is never going to return.

Chief of War episodes can be streamed online via Apple TV every week on Friday.