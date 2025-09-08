What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for September 8, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful is a popular American soap opera that has been winning hearts since its debut on March 23, 1987. Eric sat down with Ridge on September 4, 2025, and pushed him to make a big love life decision. He told Ridge that he loves Brooke, not Taylor, and not to let Thomas or Steffy influence him. Brooke greeted Eric warmly at Forrester Creations and talked about Ridge. Brooke said she was still waiting for him to break up with Taylor. Eric promised to talk to Ridge before he erred.

Taylor urged Ridge to set a wedding date to stabilize their family and give Thomas hope after his breakup with Paris. Ridge struggled to choose between Taylor and Brooke, torn between them.

In today's episode, September 8, Ridge makes a life-changing decision, Thomas confronts Brooke, and Li gives Luna a stern warning.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything to know about what happened in the episode (September 8, 2025)



Katie Supports Will’s Dilemma

Katie and Will talk about new jewelry designs in a quiet moment together. But the talk quickly turns more serious when Katie gently asks Will about the woman in a situation he's been avoiding. Will admits that he still doesn't know who the woman is, but he is torn about telling Electra the truth. He is worried that telling her will ruin their relationship for good. Katie tells him that she will always be there for him, but Will still feels guilty. He wants to be honest, but he is also afraid of hurting Electra.

Li Gives Luna a Warning

Li enters to find Luna staring into space, contemplating Will. Li immediately asks her granddaughter if she is still thinking about Will because of her distant gaze. Luna reluctantly admits to thinking about him. Li harshly tells Luna to stop obsessing over Will. She tells Luna that Will is “off-limits” and that she should focus on her own life rather than fantasies. Li suggests Luna find a job and prove she has matured to take responsibility for her actions. Luna, seemingly determined to pursue her dreams, half-heartedly asks Li if she fantasizes. Despite Luna's deflection, Li insists on abandoning these thoughts. Luna thinks about her feelings and how her life would be different if she married Will and avoided Li's responsibilities. She quietly texts Will, hoping for a response.

Thomas Tells Brooke to Back Off

Thomas warns Brooke not to interfere in his parents' relationship. He says Brooke should accept that Ridge, his father, loves Taylor, his mother. Brooke stays calm as Thomas presses her. She acknowledges his feelings but advises him to focus on his life and let her decide. Thomas refuses to back down. He says his parents are engaged and planning a wedding. Even though Ridge may still love Brooke, he tries to convince her that Ridge no longer needs her. Brooke, undeterred by his words, gently calls out to Thomas that he wasn't in Italy to see her strong connection and emotional bond with Ridge. She is adamant that Ridge loves her and that their love will continue.

Ridge Calls Off His Wedding to Taylor

Ridge tells Taylor he cannot marry her. He painfully tells Taylor that he loves Brooke and wants to spend his life with her. Taylor is confused by his sudden decision. She reminds him of their life together. She begs him to keep their wedding. Ridge is steadfast, knowing he cannot pursue Taylor when his heart belongs to someone else. Taylor, devastated by his words, tries to convince him that their bond is unbreakable and that their story is not over. She won't let him go for Brooke. Taylor's refusal to accept Ridge's decision leaves viewers heartbroken and anticipating what might happen next in this complicated love triangle.

The latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS or Paramount+ for streaming.