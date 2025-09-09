What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for September 9, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, General Hospital delivers tense confrontations, emotional revelations, and life-or-death stakes across Port Charles. Drew wakes up in the hospital, asks for Willow, and recalls the moments leading up to his shooting.

His memories fuel more suspicion as Dante presses him for details. Meanwhile, Alexis faces questions from Anna and Chase about her whereabouts, but with Diane by her side, she provides a timeline that seems to weaken her as a suspect.

Michael works to secure an alibi by seeking out Jacinda, though his efforts quickly draw Dante’s attention.

At Bobbie’s, Jack surprises Lulu with a request concerning Valentin and Charlotte, putting her on edge about her daughter’s safety.

Elsewhere, Jason, Britt, Joss, and Vaughn fight for survival at The Five Poppies, narrowly escaping a deadly bomb blast.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on September 9, 2025

Liz sits by Drew’s side at the hospital as he begins to wake up. His first words are to ask if Willow is there, and Liz explains that Willow is with Scout.

Portia arrives to check his vitals, but Drew immediately demands another doctor. Portia reminds him that she remains in charge of his care until someone else takes over.

At Anna’s office, she instructs Dante to visit Drew now that he is awake. Alexis arrives for questioning, but insists she will not answer without her lawyer.

Once Diane shows up, Alexis explains she was in court all day assisting Stella and drove home afterward.

Anna asks when she received the restraining order from Drew, and Alexis admits she was angry about it and lost her legal battle, which placed Scout in Willow’s custody.

Alexis outlines her evening: she arrives home at 9:00 PM, speaks to her assistant on the phone, and then meets Curtis, who leaves at 9:15.

Kristina and Ava arrive minutes later as Alexis tries to mediate between them. They remain for two hours, until Dante arrives with questions.

Diane ends the interview, and Anna later removes Alexis’ photo from the suspect board, replacing it with one of Curtis.

At the hospital, Dante questions Drew about the shooting. Drew recalls making a drink, retrieving a ring from his safe, and being shot in front of his fireplace.

He refuses consent for the PCPD to search his safe, claiming classified materials are inside. When asked who might have a motive, Drew immediately names Michael.

Meanwhile, Michael meets Curtis at the Port Charles Grill. He admits he was with Jacinda the night Drew was shot and needs her to back him up.

Curtis explains that Jacinda once worked for an escort agency. Portia later discovers Jacinda in her office, demanding more money.

Portia and Nina refuse, warning her she could implicate herself in Drew’s assault. Jacinda storms off and quickly accepts another job over the phone.

Later, she meets her client at the Grill and finds it is Michael. He asks her to confirm their alibi just as Dante arrives.

At Bobbie’s, Lulu meets Jack while Charlotte and Rocco wait outside. Lulu refuses Jack’s request to let Valentin see Charlotte, but he warns her that Charlotte’s ties to Valentin make her valuable.

Charlotte overhears and later vents to Rocco about missing her father.

At The Five Poppies, Britt pleads with Pascal to deactivate the bomb on her ankle, but he leaves, determined that she will die. Jason, Joss, and Vaughn fight their way through guards.

Jason returns for Britt, removes the device, and they flee with thirteen minutes left. The group escapes just as the bomb explodes outside.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.