What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for September 5, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the September 5, 2025, episode of General Hospital, shocking revelations and dangerous twists unfold across Port Charles and beyond. Sonny presses Diane for answers about Judge Herrin’s possible corruption, while Michael searches for an alibi that could clear his name.

At the hospital, Willow learns she’s been appointed Scout’s guardian, sparking emotional fallout for Alexis and her family.

Portia and Nina exchange tense words as suspicion swirls around Drew’s shooting, only to be interrupted by Jacinda’s unexpected return.

Meanwhile, Joss and Vaughn remain captives at the Five Poppies as Jason faces gunfire and follows Britt’s trail for clues.

Back in Port Charles, Anna clashes with Jack after realizing he used her to secure Carly’s alibi, and Colette’s covert mission takes a dangerous turn when Brennan confronts her at gunpoint.

As the episode ends, Scout goes missing, leaving Willow and Alexis panicked, while Jason arrives at Britt’s lab for the next step in his search.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on September 5, 2025

Today on General Hospital, at Café Cherie, Sonny meets with Diane. She assumes he wants her to defend Drew, Carly, or Michael after Drew’s shooting, but Sonny explains he called about Judge Herrin and Drew’s claim of bribery.

Diane admits she was surprised when Herrin granted Michael full custody, so it’s possible she was bought. Sonny suggests Jenz Sidwell may have been behind her death.

At the hospital, Michael arrives for routine bloodwork and chats with Liz, who updates him that Drew is critical but stable.

As he waits, Michael sees Lulu’s article on Drew, complete with a photo of him with Jacinda, and remembers she could be his alibi.

Lulu later corners Willow with questions about Drew’s enemies. Willow says Michael and Sonny are dangerous people and that Drew has made many enemies.

Soon after, Liz checks in with Willow, but Felicia interrupts to reveal that Willow has been named Scout’s custodial guardian.

Willow recalls the custody papers she and Drew signed and agrees to take responsibility for the girl.

Meanwhile, Nina visits Portia, who tells her Drew may survive. They discuss how odd it is that Drew was attacked right after their conversation at the bar.

Nina claims Willow as her alibi, though Portia doubts her. Nina points out that her hatred of Drew is well-known, while Portia’s is not. Lulu arrives looking for a quote, but Portia refuses to comment on Drew or Stella.

At Alexis’ home, Molly goes to court to try to have Drew’s restraining orders dismissed, while Kristina insists Scout moving in would be a mistake. Molly returns with bad news: Willow has custody, and the restraining orders remain.

Alexis packs Scout’s things and brings them to Willow, who is shocked by the court orders. Alexis tells Willow she trusts her to care for Scout.

Elsewhere, Jack relocates Colette to Algeria, but Anna overhears her talking about filing a report on lost agents. Anna storms in and asks if Joss is one of them.

Jack downplays it, then shifts to Drew’s shooting, giving Carly an alibi. Anna fumes over being used.

At the Five Poppies, Joss and Vaughn remain tied up. Jason checks into the resort, survives an attack, and finds a note from Britt with instructions.

Colette fails to locate intel in Jack’s office, while Pascal tells Joss and Vaughn their lives are being spared for now.

The episode ends with Willow assuring Alexis she will care for Scout, just as Felicia reveals Scout is missing. Brennan confronts Colette with a gun, and Jason makes his way to Britt’s lab.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.